Ugandan president blasts western nations for ‘imposing’ LGBT agenda on his country

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni pointedly invited the west to mind its own business in how his country handles the issue of homosexuality.

NAIROBI, Uganda (LifeSiteNews) — The president of Uganda on Thursday pushed back against the global promotion of the LGBT agenda by western nations, saying the west “should stop wasting the time of humanity by imposing their social practices on us.”

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni made the remarks during an address to parliament, in which he strayed from expected talking points to address the cultural imperialism of the LGBT-promoting west.

“The western countries should stop wasting the time of humanity by imposing their social practices on us,” President Museveni said. “Sex is confidential, so why should the public know whether you are a homosexual or not unless you pronounce yourself?”

Noting that “[h]omosexuals are deviations from normal,” Museveni appeared to call for more research into whether homosexuality arises from “nature or by nurture.”

In the meantime, he pointedly invited the west to mind its own business in how Uganda handles the issue.

“In Europe, people marry their cousins but in Uganda and some other parts of Africa, it is taboo to marry your cousin, so should we impose sanctions on them? That is not our problem,” he said.

Homosexual actions are against the law in Uganda under a rarely enforced section of the country’s penal code. Late last month, an MP introduced a new version of an “anti-homosexuality” bill modeled after a similar law in 2014 that was struck down in court.

If passed, the measure would make it against the law not only to engage in homosexual actions, but even to identify “as a lesbian, gay, transgender, a queer, or any other sexual or gender identity that [are] contrary to the binary categories of male and female.”

Meanwhile, President Museveni’s comments mirror similar remarks made by conservative members of Kenya’s parliament late last month in response to a ruling by their country’s supreme court to authorize the establishment of LGBT groups, despite the fact that homosexual actions are against the law in Kenya.

Reacting to the ruling, Kenyan House Leader Kimani Ichung’wah argued that his nation wouldn’t “allow our cultures to be mutilated by cultures that are … alien to us,” LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Echoing Ichung’wah’s concerns, nominated MP Jackson Kosgey took a veiled shot at western cultures actively promoting the LGBT agenda around the world, arguing “we cannot be dictated on by a civilization on its lowest ebb in history.”

Pushback from African leaders comes as the U.S. government and the European Union have openly encouraged the spread of LGBT ideology across the globe, even while paying lip-service to honoring diverse cultures.

In 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden, a self-professed Catholic, declared it the policy of the U.S. “to lead by the power of our example in the cause of advancing the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons around the world.”

Late last year, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs (DRL) announced a $1.5 million grant program to fund LGBT groups worldwide.

