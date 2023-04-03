Ugandan president urges African countries to ‘save the world’ from LGBT agenda

‘Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence which is really very dangerous for humanity,’ said Uganda president Yoweri Museveni.

ENTEBBE, Uganda (LifeSiteNews) — Uganda’s president recently reiterated his country’s commitment to rejecting the promotion of homosexuality and encouraged other African nations to do the same.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has been repeatedly attacked by Western leaders for his firm denial of the LGBT agenda, spoke over the weekend at the first Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty. The event’s theme was “Protecting African Culture and Family Values” and was attended by leaders from more than 22 African countries and the U.K.

During his remarks in Entebbe, Museveni urged those gathered to reject clauses in the updated Cotonou Agreement with the E.U. that unnecessarily promote abortion and gender ideology and called on experts to explain the root causes of gender confusion, sharing how enabling the confusion to continue only causes harm to individuals and communities.

“Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence which is really very dangerous for humanity,” the president said, according to a report from the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation. “If people of [the] opposite sex stop appreciating one another, then how will the human race be propagated?”

He also highlighted that certain clauses in the new Cotonou Agreement are “advancing issues dealing with sexual gender orientation identity.”

“Yes, we are poor, but warn fellow excellencies not to sign. By signing we are putting the future of our children at a great risk. We are excited for what is happening in Uganda.”

READ: UN agency forces controversial sex-ed on children in school and at home

Museveni shared that Uganda will not implement so-called comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) policies, citing the fact that children “need to grow as children.”

One expert the president called on to share more knowledge about the issues of teaching CSE was Dr. Wahome Ngare, a senior consultant and chairman of the Kenya Catholic Doctors’ Association.

“The part of the brain that makes them [children] reason and make good decisions does not mature until 20 years of age,” he explained to the leaders gathered. “Therefore, if you come out to teach a child to make good sexual decisions, it is not possible. That is why we have the age of 18 as a cut off for what children can be allowed to do without parental guidance. Therefore, the child doesn’t have to be exposed to sexual matters until the inclination starts naturally.”

Ngare emphasized the unnatural tendencies of homosexuality, citing that such relationships are unable to produce children, which maintains a functioning society. He said that “broken families create homosexuals; they are children who are broken. They are not genetic or hormonal but psychological.”

“Same sex unions and same sexual acts are anti-life, anti-family, and anti-humanity,” Ngare added. “It should be banned in total.”

READ: Ugandan president blasts western nations for ‘imposing’ LGBT agenda on his country

During the conference, Museveni also reiterated his support for Uganda’s “Anti-Homosexuality Bill,” which was passed by the country’s parliament at the end of March. Amid growing pressure from Western world leaders to bow to the LGBT ideology, the nation introduced the bill last month to further criminalize same-sex relationships and acts. Under the bill, all citizens would be barred from engaging in any sexual acts with members of the same sex and identifying as a “gender identity” which contradicts an individual’s biological sex.

Prison sentences ranging from three years to lifelong sentences would be dealt as punishment for various violations of the law, such as abusing children through homosexual acts, conducting a “marriage” between two members of the same sex, and knowingly allowing homosexual acts to take place on one’s property. The death penalty may also be proposed for those guilty of participating in aggravated homosexuality.

But the “Anti-Homosexuality Bill” is not the first course of action taken by Uganda to defend Christian marriage and values. In November 2022, the country’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament rejected the pro-LGBT and abortion provisions proposed for the updated Cotonou Agreement, saying that “we are not yet a society that has lost the moral compass.”

The nation has also publicly rejected the proclamation from the United Nations (U.N.) that abortion is a human “right.” In February, Catholic bishops and priests in Uganda encouraged laity to repent of the sin of homosexuality during Lent and push back against gender ideology permeating the Western world.

Share











