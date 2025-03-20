UK ambulance service mocked for calling women ‘people with breasts’ in CPR training guide

The UK's St. John Ambulance has come under fire after it published a CPR guide earlier this month which referred to women as 'people with breasts.'

(LifeSiteNews) — United Kingdom’s St. John Ambulance has been accused of “erasing women” after referring to them as “people with breasts.”

In a CPR guide issued earlier this month, the United Kingdom’s St. John Ambulance service bent the knee to transgender ideology, referring to women as “people with breasts,” which swiftly sparked backlash across social media.

“How to do CPR and use a defibrillator on a person with breasts,” read the initial title of the guide, which has since been changed to “How to do CPR and use a defibrillator on women and other people with breasts” after the pushback.

“People with breasts are statistically less likely to receive bystander CPR than men… Let’s change that,” read the initial subheading.

In its step-by-step directions, St. John Ambulance directed caregivers to remove “bras, bindings or restrictive clothing the person is wearing,” referring to a chest binder usually worn by a gender-confused woman attempting to look more like a man.

The article was quickly called out for its disregard of women. One activist, Kellie-Jay Keen, told the Daily Mail that she was “disgusted but not surprised” by the language in the guide.

“People are understandably miffed as to why a woman would need to be erased from an association with the word ‘breasts,'” she continued.

“It’s a very odd place now where whenever the word ‘woman’ should be used, we’re now usually supplanted with some dehumanising language,” Keen added.

Similarly, many responded to the article on social media, sharing the headline and calling out St. John Ambulance for demeaning women.

“This is virulent misogyny,” one user wrote.

While the backlash did seem to prompt a change to the guide, the transgender agenda seems to remain present by suggesting that those other than women may have female breasts.

The discontinued use of objective biological terms like male, female, men and women seems to be a specific goal of LGBT activists, with many official government documents throughout the West abandoning such language.

In 2022, LifeSiteNews reported that the terms “women” and “girls” had been removed from more U.K. government websites, particularly the Welsh government website’s guide on menstruation. Instead of referring to women, the Welsh government site instead referred to its target audience as “half the population” and, even more confusingly, “young people who bleed.”

Share











