UK archbishop denounces reintroduction of assisted suicide bill

'The Catholic Church opposes this Bill in principle and joins with many other people of faith and none in arguing that we should not cross this watershed,' said Archbishop John Sherrington.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic leaders in the United Kingdom are speaking out against the resurgence of an assisted suicide bill in Parliament.

In a statement, Archbishop John Sherrington expressed deep disappointment that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is set to return to Parliament this fall after facing significant backlash upon introduction.

“I am deeply disappointed that the previously unsuccessful Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is being reintroduced in the House of Commons,” stated Sherrington.

“The recent debate about this Bill showed how many people found the proposed legislation, even if they accepted it in principle, to be flawed and full of unresolved matters. The Catholic Church opposes this Bill in principle and joins with many other people of faith and none in arguing that we should not cross this watershed.”

If enacted, the legislation would permit terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of six months or less to request medical assistance to commit suicide.

Archbishop Sherrington, who serves as lead bishop for life issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, expanded upon the radical nature of the bill, including the moral implications on healthcare providers.

“The Bill undermines freedom of conscience for medical professionals and care workers. It also requires care homes and hospices to participate in assisted suicide, threatening not only their future existence but also the wellbeing of their more vulnerable staff.”

In April, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill ran out of parliamentary time before it could be voted on in the House of Lords, after opponents submitted more than 1,000 amendments in an effort to delay proceedings. After heavy pushback from Parliament officials and the Vatican, the bill was allowed to expire.

Upon the news of the resurgence, pro-assisted dying advocates rejoiced, calling the move “compassionate.” In a statement on Facebook, Kim Leadbeater, the bill’s original sponsor, said the legislation would allegedly provide terminally ill individuals with the “dignity” to choose death.

“Such positive news that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will be reintroduced to Parliament to enable the House of Lords to finish the work they started in order to give dying people choice, compassion and dignity,” wrote Leadbeater.

Archbishop Sherrington ended his statement by advocating better care for the terminally ill rather than policies that would enable an earlier death.

“Surely what is now needed to help the terminally ill is an improvement in compassionate, high-quality palliative care, and proper hospice funding,” said Sherrington.

“I urge a debate about priorities in healthcare funding, especially for those living with terminal illness. Finally, I call on all people of goodwill to join me in work and prayer to prevent this flawed bill from succeeding.”

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