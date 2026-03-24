UK Catholic bishops decry House of Lords vote to decriminalize abortion up until birth

'This is a truly tragic moment for our nation,' said Archbishop John Wilson of the Archdiocese of Southwark.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic bishops in the United Kingdom are condemning a recent House of Lords vote on a proposal that would decriminalize abortion in certain cases, including up until birth.

The plan, which passed the House of Commons last summer, would remove criminal penalties for women who seek abortions beyond the legally permitted time frame.

Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool, the lead bishop for life issues in the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, immediately condemned the vote, expressing his deep “distress.”

“I am deeply distressed by the decision by the House of Lords to reject Baroness Monckton’s amendment to remove clause 208 from the Crime and Policing Bill,” wrote Archbishop Sherrington.

“The clause decriminalises on-demand abortion up to birth in England and Wales in some circumstances. This move is likely to lead to more late-term abortions putting pregnant women and their babies at risk. Many women could likely also face even greater risks of isolation, coercion, and pressure.”

Last week, the House of Lords voted to reject an amendment introduced by Conservative Baroness Sheila Lawlor that sought to remove a clause permitting abortion up to birth. While the decision does not change the current 24-week abortion limit for healthcare providers, the clause would decriminalize attempts by women to obtain an abortion, whether through legal or illegal means, after that point.

In a post on X, Archbishop John Wilson of the Archdiocese of Southwark echoed Sherrington’s sentiments, emphasizing what he described as the “tragic” decision by the House of Lords.

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“This is a truly tragic moment for our nation,” wrote Wilson.

“How can this frightening legislation, which, following Royal Assent, will permit the abortion of children right up until the moment of birth for any reason, have any place in a civilised society?”

Archbishop Wilson continued, “Our innate human dignity is not something granted at birth, but exists from the moment of conception. St Joseph, protector of expecting mothers and unborn children, pray for us.”

Likewise, in his closing statement, Archbishop Sherrington made an appeal for prayer, calling on English Catholics to invoke the assistance of the Holy Family.

“I am grateful to all the Parliamentarians and advocates who have worked courageously to protect mothers and their unborn children from this move,” said the Archbishop.

“As we prepare to face this challenge, I encourage the faithful to support them in practical ways, including through prayer. Inspired by the example of the Holy Family, let us continue to defend the dignity of both the child in the womb and the mother.”

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