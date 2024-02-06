UK Conservative MP calls for ban on surrogacy, no-fault divorce

(LifeSiteNews) — Surrogacy should be banned along with no-fault divorce, a British Conservative Party MP stated during a recent interview.

MP Miriam Cates told The House, the British Parliament’s own magazine, that surrogacy and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) “cannot solve the birth rate problem.” The UK’s birth rate is currently 1.56 children, according to 2020 World Bank data.

Cates defended the rights of children in explaining her opposition to surrogacy, a transaction in which someone or a couple pays a woman to carry a baby for him, her, or them.

“You have to look at it from the baby’s point of view. Of course adults have a strong desire to be parents, both men and women. Of course it’s a sadness if that’s unfulfilled for whatever reason – they can’t conceive, don’t have a partner, whatever it is,” she told The House. “But to deliberately bring a child into the world in order to separate it from its mother at birth I think is just ethically not acceptable.”

“Yes, I do,” she said, when asked if all surrogacy should be banned in the UK. It is currently illegal there to profit from surrogacy – a surrogate can be paid only “reasonable expenses” and she is, by law, the legal mother of child.

Cates also said she supports getting rid of no-fault divorce.

“Of course some marriages do inevitably fall apart. Nobody wants fighting and acrimony and all that stuff, of course not. It’s bad for the couple. It’s bad for any children involved,” she said.

“But marriage is essentially meaningless if it is easy to get out of. I think that was a mistake [to legalize no-fault divorce].”

Nevertheless, during the interview the Conservative MP endorsed ideas that are also against the common good and the dignity of human life.

Asked about adoption of kids by homosexual couples (particularly in how it relates to surrogacy), Cates indicated that she supports it.

“Gay people can adopt, absolutely. That’s been the case for quite a long time, and I think adopting a child who for whatever reason is not able to stay with its biological family is an incredibly altruistic, kind thing to do,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s desperately sad, but you don’t have a right to become a parent. But we do have a duty to protect children.”

While she wants to ban surrogacy, Cates does not want a similar prohibition on IVF, which separates sex from procreation, although she is aware that it is “not very successful.”

“Quite often I’m asked, ‘Don’t we need to make IVF more available?’ That’s a fair question, but it won’t help the birth rate,” she said during the interview.

“IVF absolutely should be an option for people, but we have to be real: it’s not very successful, in terms of how likely you are to conceive on each round, sadly, and the older you get the less successful you get.”

Her acceptance of IVF is at odds with her championship of the rights of children. IVF is not used just by intact married couples, but also by single women and lesbian couples to have kids. For example, an American man, Dylan Stone-Miller has at least 96 kids due to sperm donation, and many of the kids are being raised by single moms or by two women, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Commenting on the “sexual revolution,” Cates did indicate that she believes women “bringing up children on their own” is less than than ideal.

“If there are no consequences, particularly for men, to leave a partner and a child, the end result of that is you get far more women bringing up children on their own,” she said. “That’s not good for men, it’s not good for women, it’s certainly not good for children. We have to be real that there are negative consequences to the sexual revolution as well as positive ones.”

During the interview she also defended a religious viewpoint of how society does and should function.

“I absolutely don’t think politicians should be going around telling people what to do based on their religious convictions at all. But we’ve got to be honest, everybody has a worldview… I think sometimes Christians are almost discriminated against, really, because people think ‘you’re not neutral, you’ve got a point of view,’ she said. “But the truth is everybody has a point of view. At least with Christianity or Islam or Judaism, it is a coherent, well-established worldview, people know what we believe and why.”

