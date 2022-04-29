UK doctors who question vaccines, lockdowns could lose careers under new medical council proposals

Medical professionals registered with the General Medical Council would be subject to disciplinary action for sharing information on COVID-19 and lockdowns considered 'misinformation' under new proposals by the regulatory body.

(LifeSiteNews) – Doctors in the U.K. face losing their careers if they post information regarding the COVID jabs to their social media profiles deemed “misleading” or as “misinformation” following new regulations set to be introduced by the professional regulator.

A draft policy from Britain’s General Medical Council (GMC) targets open criticism of government-mandated lockdowns and skepticism regarding vaccination campaigns for medical personnel, threatening individuals with being struck off by the council if their comments on those topics are judged as not “honest” or “to mislead” the public.

The GMC’s Good Medical Practice guidelines, considered by some as the modern-day “Hippocratic Oath,” now includes a draft requiring medics to “be honest and trustworthy, make clear the limits of their knowledge [and] make reasonable checks to make sure any information given is not misleading,” including information spread on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

“This applies to all forms of written, spoken and digital communication,” the draft guidance informs.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Say 'No' to COVID 'Vaccine Passports'! Show Petition Text 217155 have signed the petition. Let's get to 225000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Powerful nations of the world, including China, the UK, and Canada are discussing plans to require so-called 'vaccine passports' as a condition for travel, and possibly to restrict entry to shopping and entertainment venues. Israel has already put in place a system to discriminate against those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine, and, in the United States, Joe Biden has signed a new executive order which could pave the way for the implementation of a 'vaccine passport' system. [See more below.] This kind of medical dictatorship must be resisted, and therefore, we must act quickly before these authoritarian notions take root and spread! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to SAY NO to government 'vaccine passports.' Tell your legislators to respect your freedom not to vaccinate without fear of repercussion. People should not have to live in fear of government retribution for refusing a vaccine which is being rushed to market by Big Pharma and their fellow-travelers in NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It would be intolerable and immoral for the government to coerce someone, and their family, to take a COVID vaccine against their will just so they can do their weekly grocery shopping, go to a high school soccer game, travel on public transport, or visit their relatives who live in a different part of the country, or overseas. Medical freedom must be respected in principle and also in practice. So, it is now time that our policy-makers listen to all voices involved in this vital conversation, and start to represent those who will not tolerate being punished, restricted, or tracked for refusing an experimental vaccine. Simply put, legislatures must begin to act as legislatures again. Questions must be asked. Hearings and investigations must be held. And, the legislatures of each state and country must return to the business of representing the people who voted for them, assuming their rightful place as the originator of legislation. We will no longer accept the dictates of executive branches without question. And, neither can we accept the dictates of some doctors who seem detached from reality and from science. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which asks national political leaders (as well as state and provincial legislators in the U.S. and Canada) to pledge to respect the rights of those who refuse a COVID vaccine, and NOT introduce 'vaccine passports,' or any other system which would discriminate on the basis of taking the COVID vaccine. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Biden executive order directs government to evaluate ‘feasibility’ of vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-executive-order-directs-government-to-evaluate-feasibility-of-vaccine-passports 'China lobbies WHO to develop COVID vaccine passports for all nations' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-lobbies-who-to-develop-covid-vaccine-passports-for-all-nations 'UK advances plans for vaccine passports to travel, enter stores' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-advances-plans-for-vaccine-passports-to-travel-enter-stores 'Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-health-minister-govt-working-on-the-idea-of-vaccine-passports 'European Commission president plans to introduce vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-commission-president-plans-to-introduce-vaccine-passports 'Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israels-green-passport-vaccination-program-has-created-a-medical-apartheid-distraught-citizens-say 'LA schools to track every kid using Microsoft’s ‘Daily Pass’ COVID app' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/la-schools-to-track-every-kid-using-microsofts-daily-pass-covid-app Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The proposed change to communications guidance marks the first major alteration to the medical watchdog’s policy since 2013. The proposals require doctors to speak out against “toxic” situations in the workplace and warn that professionals who “abuse, discriminate against, bully, exploit, or harass anyone, or condone such behaviour by others” will be subject to disciplinary action.

“This applies to all interactions, including on social media and networking sites,” the draft reads, while enforcing strict rules on the dissemination of information on social media. The proposals will be put out for consultation before being implemented into the regulations.

Infractions against the GMC’s good practice guide can result in a range of sanctions being imposed on medical professionals, including the possibility of being removed from the register, essentially ending their ability to practice.

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey said that good medical practice “is the bedrock that helps guide ethical practice and supports doctors to provide the best possible care in a world of increasingly complex medicine,” the Telegraph reported.

Characterizing the intention behind the updated guidance as “relevant and helpful to medical professionals,” Massey said the GMC hopes the proposed regulations will “benefit patients, now and for years ahead.”

“There is a lot of evidence of the damage bad workplace cultures can do to patient safety and, ultimately, to the UK’s ability to retain the healthcare professionals it needs,” he said, adding that “[t]oxic cultures can also spread online, undermining public trust in the medical profession.”

However, the judgement of the GMC’s Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has been called into question after a judge ruled that impositions placed by the GMC on a family doctor who said on Twitter that face masks are of no benefit against the spread of COVID-19 were an “error of law.”

Dr. Samuel White had shared on his social media profiles that he found it difficult to work in the National Health Service (NHS) due to the “vast” extent of “lies” surrounding the coronavirus crisis and related government and public health policies.

After questioning the safety of the COVID jabs and the efficacy of face masks in comments on both Twitter and Instagram, White allegedly ran afoul of the GMC’s information policy and was subjected to a media blackout, with the medical watchdog forcing him to remove all his posts on COVID and to refrain from creating any new ones as a condition of his registration.

The MPTS determined that White’s views “may have a real impact on patient safety” and said that he ought to have provided “a holistic consideration of COVID-19, its implications and possible treatments.”

White took to Instagram on December 3 last year after winning his case in the High Court against the GMC’s decision, telling his followers that “the orders placed on me breached my human rights, including my right to be a part of a debate on what’s going on at the moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sam White (@iamdrsamwhite)

The judge determined that the decision of the tribunal was a “clear misdirection” and was therefore “wrong and cannot stand.”

After losing its case against White, Massey said the GMC has received “feedback that doctors want more clarity on using social media.”

“We are already clear that doctors must be honest and trustworthy in their communications, and are now emphasising that this applies to all forms of communication. The principles remain the same whether the communication is written, spoken or via social media,” the executive stated.

Share











