UK experiences surge of adult converts to Catholic faith

The sustained rise in adult initiation, including a 71% increase from the previous year in one diocese, is attracting media attention in Great Britain.

LONDON, England (LifeSiteNews) – The Catholic Church in Great Britain will witness a surge in adult baptisms and receptions at this year’s Easter Vigil, with dioceses in England and Scotland recording the largest cohorts of converts in more than a decade – continuing accelerating growth seen in the previous four years.

Several thousand catechumens and candidates declared their intention to enter into full communion with the Church during Rite of Election ceremonies held nationwide in February, according to diocesan communications released this week.

The figures, drawn from multiple dioceses that include Southwark, Westminster and Glasgow, indicate a sustained rise in adult initiation after declines during the pandemic years.

In 2025, an uptick in conversions to Catholicism in the United Kingdom was reported by the international press, as incrementally increasing numbers had been recorded annually since a low point in 2020 with no sign of slowing down. The Economist published that “(y)oung British men are turning to Catholicism in surprising numbers”; meanwhile, the Telegraph covered “(t)he extraordinary resurgence of the Catholic faith in Britain.”

In 2026, the increase in adult converts not only does not appear to have plateaued or slowed down, but if London’s Diocese of Westminster is representative of this year’s 60% increase over 2025, it will mark the most substantial and exponential growth yet.

In the Archdiocese of Southwark, more than 590 adults from 112 parishes across South London and Kent are preparing to receive the sacraments of initiation at Easter, the highest number recorded locally in at least 15 years. Participants include both unbaptized catechumens and candidates already baptized in other Christian traditions who will be confirmed and received into full communion during Easter Vigil liturgies. Diocesan data show that 57% of those preparing to enter the Church are women and 43% are men, with half age 35 or younger.

At the Rite of Election in Southwark, Archbishop John Wilson welcomed the candidates, telling them he was “joyful” to see individuals responding to what he described as the call of Jesus Christ, adding that each participant was known personally and “not lost in the crowd.” The archdiocese said the increase reflects participation from a wider number of parishes compared with previous years and follows a continued trend of growth.

Similar figures have been reported in the Archdiocese of Westminster. In an official communiqué after its Rite of Election at Westminster Cathedral, diocesan officials confirmed that almost 800 adults from more than 100 parishes will receive baptism, confirmation, and first Holy Communion at Easter. The archdiocese stated that the cohort represents a 60% increase over the previous year, when just shy of 500 adults became Catholic, and the highest participation since 2011. The communiqué described the ceremony as both a liturgical milestone and “a practical barometer of ecclesial life,” noting that participation had declined during the pandemic before rising sharply in recent years.

Addressing catechumens during the ceremony, Archbishop Richard Moth said their presence was “a powerful sign of the journey you have been taking – a journey that will reach its high point in the new life of Baptism,” adding that their response to what he called “the gentle promptings of the Holy Spirit” served as an example to the wider Church.

Elsewhere, dioceses have reported comparable increases. In the smaller and more rural Diocese of Shrewsbury, 171 adults from 31 parishes took part in Rite of Election ceremonies – a 71% rise from the previous year – requiring two separate observances because the cathedral could not accommodate all participants at once. Bishop Mark Davies said the growing number of adults seeking baptism and reception was evident “across our diocese and country,” noting that many were coming from non-religious backgrounds.

In Scotland, church officials in Glasgow likewise reported rising numbers of adults preparing for baptism and reception at Easter, with clergy citing increasing participation in parish instruction programs and greater attendance at catechetical courses. According to the diocese, a 20% increase will be seen there. Local clergy involved in formation programs said candidates included a significant number of young professionals and individuals without religious affiliation, reflecting a broader demographic range than in previous years.

Diocesan statements note that recent cohorts include a growing number of catechumens, indicating that more entrants are coming to Christianity without previous baptism rather than transferring from other denominations.

Personal testimonies collected during diocesan events describe varied motivations for conversion, including encounters with Catholic liturgy, theological study, and experiences of prayer and parish community life. Several participants reported that preparation programs had influenced family relationships and personal routines. Others cited Eucharistic devotion or exposure to Catholic teaching as decisive factors in their decision to seek initiation.

Church officials emphasize that preparation for reception typically involves months of catechesis, weekly instruction, and participation in parish worship, culminating in the Easter Vigil ceremonies held in local churches across Britain. Dioceses have also indicated that post-Easter formation programs will continue to support new members as they integrate into parish life.

The Catholic Church in the United Kingdom is unique for its historic ties to the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), after Cardinal John Heenan of Westminster obtained an indult for the celebration of the TLM within his episcopal jurisdiction in 1971. The concession was granted by Pope Paul VI after a petition by an international array of intellectuals and artists, most notably Agatha Christie. At the time, England and Wales was the only region across the global Catholic Church such permissions were granted.

Today, the UK continues to have a comparatively active Latin Mass-attending community. It has the largest number of TLM venues per Catholic of any major nation with a broader population of over 12 million people and with a Catholic population of over one million. Today, more churches offer the TLM in London alone than the Catholic-majority nations of Portugal, Croatia, and Argentina combined, according to the Latin Mass Directory. Meanwhile, youth attendance and attraction to the TLM have been widely reported.

While overall Christian affiliation in Britain has continued to decline according to national census data, diocesan communications describe the rise in adult baptisms and receptions as a measurable increase within Catholic communities, with bishops across England and Scotland stating that the trend has become evident across multiple regions in recent years. As Easter approaches, cathedrals and parishes nationwide are preparing to receive what Church leaders say is one of the largest groups of adult converts in more than a decade.

