UK freedom activist Laurence Fox arrested for ‘conspiring’ to damage climate policing cameras

The actor and freedom activist had publicly announced his intention to ‘tear down’ cameras keeping tabs on Londoner vehicles in order to charge drivers not compliant with emissions regulations.

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — British television star-turned-political activist Laurence Fox has been arrested on suspicion of “conspiring to commit criminal damage” to cameras policing climate regulations.

Live now @LozzaFox is having his house searched by the police. pic.twitter.com/S6DVjWLXe7 — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) October 4, 2023

The arrest follows Fox’s appearance on Maajid Nawaz’s Warrior Creed podcast on Tuesday, during which he encouraged “mass removal of the surveillance state,” referring to London’s Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) cameras that monitor cars and charges drivers fines if their vehicles don’t meet certain emissions standards.

An activist group that calls themselves the “ULEZ Blade Runners” have vowed to remove “every single one” of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras used within the ULEZ, with one member telling MailOnline they have already “snipped,” damaged, or removed at least 200 ULEZ cameras.

Fox said during Tuesday’s podcast, “I encourage them [Blade Runners] to tear down every single camera there is and I will be joining them to tear down cameras as well, because I’m one of those people that puts my money where my mouth is.”

WARRIOR CREED@LozzaFox on Blade-Runners:

“TEAR DOWN every single CAMERA there is..I’ll be joining them…I will be out there with my angle grinder…I would encourage MASS REMOVAL OF THE SURVEILLANCE STATE…I would happy to be ARRESTED myself”pic.twitter.com/16uHp9iIQe https://t.co/u62xx43WM4 — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) October 3, 2023

“I will be out there with my angle grinder,” Fox continued, going on to add, “I would be happy to be arrested myself. When I go out and take their cameras down, which I will be doing, I will be taking my phone with me, so they know exactly where I am.”

“I would happily sit in court and go, ‘Who voted for this? What’s your evidence for the Outer London Clean Air Zone?”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement, “On Wednesday, October 4, officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed,” the Daily Mail reported.

The Reclaim Party, founded by Fox, posted a video Wednesday morning on its X (formerly Twitter) account of Fox sitting in his home as it was searched by police.

The same day Fox was arrested, GB News announced that he and Calvin Robinson, an Anglican cleric and conservative political commentator, were “suspended” from the media outlet after regulator Ofcom had opened 12 investigations into the broadcaster, including one scrutinizing on-air derogatory comments Fox made regarding journalist Ava Evans.

Some Londoners have told MailOnline they’ve spent huge sums to buy emission-compliant cars. Others who can’t afford that option, or otherwise don’t want new transportation, must now pay a £12.50 charge to leave their neighborhood and, in some cases, to drive their children to school.

Small businesses have decried the climate regulation fines as bad for business, and some pensioners reportedly fear being left “stranded” and unable to make visits to their doctor.

A Blade Runner activist told Daily Mail he sees the emission zones as “a way to try to … restrict our movements,” adding, “Everything we’re doing is for our own freedoms.”

In April 2019, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, introduced the ULEZ to cover Central London, coinciding with the existing London Congestion Charge Zone. The ULEZ was extended in October 2021, and again on August 29, 2023, to cover all of Greater London.

Lawrence Fox belongs to the second generation of a famous family of British actors and is best known for his role as Sergeant James Hathaway in the Inspector Morse spin-off series Lewis. He was dropped by his agents after making a series of controversial statements about racism. On a January 2020 episode of the BBC’s Question Time, Fox rolled his eyes when told he was a “privileged white male” and told his accuser that she was “being racist.” He subsequently infuriated fellow actors by refusing to support the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.

In 2020, Fox founded the Reclaim Party because he believed that “freedom of speech was under grave peril” and also that “careerist” politicians had betrayed the people of Britain. Fox is also the leader of the “Bad Law Project,” a lobby group seeking to challenge “political ideology disguised as law” and offer support to those who have suffered from it.

