UK government data reveals almost 70,000 Britains died a month after receiving COVID shots

'If the method’s good enough for counting Covid-19 deaths to justify ruining children’s education, decimating the economy, and destroying lives, then it’s good enough for counting Covid-19 vaccination deaths, right?'

UNITED KINGDOM (LifeSiteNews) – The same methodology by which the British government counts deaths from COVID-19 suggests that almost 70,000 people died a month after receiving COVID-19 vaccines between January 2021 and March 2022, according to a recent analysis of data from the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The UK Health Security Agency explains that daily COVID death figures are calculated primarily from “the number of deaths in people with COVID-19 that occur within 28 days of a first positive laboratory-confirmed test,” regardless of whether the virus is confirmed to be the cause on an individual’s death certificate, because “there is an inevitable delay in reporting and publishing deaths based on death certification,” with a “more complete measure of the burden of the disease over time” discerned by adding the “the number of deaths that occur within 60 days of a first positive test. Deaths that occur after 60 days will also be added to this figure if COVID-19 appears on the death certificate.”

A total of 143,062,369 vaccinations have been dispensed in the U.K.

The agency claims that the “total number of deaths reported in the daily numbers is less than the total number of deaths registered with COVID-19 on the death certificate, so the numbers reported have not generally been an over estimate.” This less-than-rigorous methodology was reportedly decided upon “to ensure COVID-19 related deaths were not underestimated.”

READ: Refusal to treat COVID vaccine injuries ‘is a crime against humanity’: leading intensive care doctor

On Sunday, The Exposé published an analysis arguing that, using that same “questionable method,” it could be just as easily said that “between January 2021 and March 2022 a total of 69,466 people died within 28 days of Covid-19 vaccination, and 109,408 people died within 60 days of vaccination in England.”

“If the method’s good enough for counting Covid-19 deaths to justify ruining children’s education, decimating the economy, and destroying lives,” the piece argues, “then it’s good enough for counting Covid-19 vaccination deaths, right?”

The report notes that the government previously rebuffed its requests for data by claiming it does not hold information on people who died a certain number of days after COVID vaccination. “But this was a lie, because one Government institution did hold this information, and they’ve finally published it over 17 months after the first time of asking,” the report says, citing a dataset published by ONS on May 16.

“The largest statistical difference occurred in November 2021,” The Exposé says. “The mortality rate among the unvaccinated equated to 33.4 deaths per 100,000 person-years, whereas the mortality rate among the double vaccinated equated to 107. A difference of 220.4%. The argument that 69,466 deaths within 28 days of vaccination are to be expected because so many people are vaccinated has all of a sudden collapsed, hasn’t it?”

READ: Pfizer seeks approval for three-dose COVID shot regimen for children as young as six months

While the correlation alone does not establish the vaccines as the cause of these deaths, it does indicate the possibility bears further investigation, and highlights the type of double-standards employed by the medical establishment, particularly given that a steadily growing body of evidence reveals the negative effects many patients have seen from the shots, which were developed and tested in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take, thanks to former President Donald Trump’s “Operation: Warp Speed” initiative.

In late February, during a COVID vaccine hearing held by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in the United States, attorney Thomas Renz presented medical billing data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

The Defense Health Agency’s Armed Forces Surveillance Division spokesperson Peter Graves confirmed the existence of the records but claimed that a conveniently-timed “data corruption” glitch made the pre-2021 numbers appear far lower than the actual numbers of cases for those years, a claim the media has been largely uninterested in investigating further.

This March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database between January 1 and February 25 of this year, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021. COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers have acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

In April, a peer-reviewed study of more than 23 million people in the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden published in the Journal of the American Medical Association also found that the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna come with a higher likelihood of myocarditis.

Share











