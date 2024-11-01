UK government may compensate thousands of people ‘permanently disabled’ due to AstraZeneca COVID shot

In an unusual admission to COVID ‘vaccine’ injuries, the British government said that it may compensate the victims of AstraZeneca COVID shots after thousands of reports of serious side effects due to the shot.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of British citizens left “permanently disabled” by the AstraZeneca COVID shot could receive monetary compensation for their injuries from the government.

U.K. Health Secretary Wes Streeting is said to be considering the payout scheme as an alternative to reforming the existing Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), which critics say is insufficient to deal with an “overwhelming” number of people suffering side effects from the COVID shot, according to the Daily Mail.

Campaigners from the Vaccine Bereaved and Injured UK group are representing families who are participating in a class action lawsuit against AstraZeneca on the grounds that its COVID shot caused dozens of cases of death and serious injuries.

According to The Telegraph, the first case was filed last year by Jamie Scott, a father who was permanently brain-injured after the AstraZeneca COVID shot triggered a brain bleed. His wife told the British news outlet that the hospital called her three times “to tell her that her husband was going to die.”

Shadow attorney general Sir Jeremy Wright, who has met with vaccine-injured campaigners together with Streeting and health minister Andrew Gwynne, told The Telegraph, “The two options are reforming the VDPS and also setting up a bespoke compensation scheme.”

“But it is not an option for the government to put its head in the sand and do nothing,” he continued, adding that “those people have a right to expect the state to look after them properly – they were only doing what the state asked them to do.”

Over 15,000 Britons have applied for compensation from the VDPS for COVID shot-induced injuries, but “only 188 have been told they are entitled to payout,” the Daily Mail reported. In order to qualify for compensation from the VDPS, the vaccine-injured have to be “deemed 60 percent disabled.”

Freedom of Information requests by The Telegraph show that of the claims granted, 97 percent pertain to the AstraZeneca COVID shot and not the Pfizer or Moderna COVID shots, despite the fact that massive numbers of injuries from the Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been documented elsewhere, such as in the U.S.

While COVID shot injuries have been dismissed as trivial in number by government officials around the world, AstraZeneca has admitted that its COVID jab, Vaxzevria, can cause severe blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has in fact withdrawn the marketing authorization for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot at the manufacturer’s request. AstraZeneca insists that the reason for this is solely because of decreased demand, but the announcement also came amid lawsuits alleging severe harm, including death, to some of the shot’s recipients.

Those awarded by the VDPS thus far have suffered from conditions including “stroke, heart attack, dangerous blood clots, inflammation of the spinal cord, excessive swelling of the vaccinated limb and facial paralysis,” according to the Daily Mail.

