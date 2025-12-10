UK government vows to ‘ramp up’ use of facial recognition, biometrics in policing

‘Live facial recognition could be the end of privacy as we know it’ and lead to an ‘authoritarian surveillance state,’ Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo warned.

(LifeSiteNews) — The UK has pledged to “ramp up” the use of facial recognition and biometrics in its police operations, prompting alarm that this would usher in the “end of privacy.”

The government announced on Thursday it will be launching a 10-week consultation to “pave the way for new laws so all police forces can use this new technology with greater confidence and more often.”

“We will expand its use so that forces can put more criminals behind bars and tackle crime in their communities,” said Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones.

Facial recognition is already used in the UK to find suspects in public places more rapidly through CCTV and doorbell cameras footage. The state boasted that the Metropolitan Police “made 1,300 arrests using facial recognition” over the past two years.

The methods used include retrospective facial recognition, which compares images of arrested people to video footage from crime scenes; live facial recognition, which compares images of wanted people to live video footage of people passing cameras; and operator-initiated facial recognition, in which police officers use a mobile app to check someone’s identity.

The upcoming consultation “will encourage an open discussion among the public, Parliament and police, looking at the benefits of facial recognition and asking what safeguards are needed to ensure they are confident in its use, and in similar technologies which are likely to follow,” explained the government.

“It will explore when and how the technologies should be used, how to protect people’s privacy, and whether using these technologies is proportionate to the level of harm being addressed.”

The consultation will also consider the government’s proposed “single body to oversee and regulate police use of biometrics, facial recognition and similar technologies” and seeks input on “what responsibilities it should have.”

The expansion of live facial recognition indeed has the potential to facilitate the arrest of dangerous criminals, and has been praised as “a massive step forward for law enforcement” by Neil Basu QPM, former head of Counter Terrorism Policing.

However, there is also a high risk that this technology would be used to target citizens who are exercising their basic rights during, say, another “pandemic” lockdown, or citizens who are assembling to protest against the government. These risks would be greatly amplified with the introduction of mandatory biometric IDs, as several privacy and civil liberties advocates have pointed out.

“Live facial recognition could be the end of privacy as we know it,” Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo told Reuters, adding that with the possibility of the government introducing mandatory ID cards with facial biometrics, “we are hurtling towards an authoritarian surveillance state.”

Big Brother Watch has stressed that the public use of facial recognition is already a problem in Britain.

“Laws in Europe protect the public against facial recognition mass surveillance, but Britain is an outlier in the democratic world with the public now watched by these cameras and treated like suspects on an almost daily basis,” the group said.

Alan Miller, co-founder of Together Declaration, warned in August that the widespread use of facial recognition could make “us all potential criminals.”

“Remember, it wasn’t that long ago they said you need a vaccine passport to come in and out of places,” Miller told TV host Ian Collins. He insisted on the right to “unfettered” privacy “even in public spaces,” something he noted was being increasingly eroded in Britain.

Miller has launched a campaign for a Digital Bill of Rights, which also condemns mandatory digital ID as a threat to freedom and privacy. This threat and promise of such an ID already looms over the UK: Keir Starmer recently announced the government will mandate a digital ID, called “BritCard,” for everyone who wants to work in the UK.

The Together Declaration site has compiled links facilitating Brits’ ability to contact their MP and local councillor, sign campaign letters, and more.

