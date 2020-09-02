UK govt funds development of kids game normalizing LGBT sexual practices

DROP Disney+: New teen film 'Out' features openly homosexual main character! Sign the petition here.

LONDON, England, September 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The British government has been funding a game teaching 13-year-old students about sexual acts, including homosexuality.

“The government has funded a toolkit written by the Proud Trust, an LGBT charity, which includes dice featuring words such as ‘anus,’ ‘vulva,’ ‘penis’ and ‘hands and fingers,’” reported The Times on Monday. “Children are encouraged to throw the dice twice and talk about the sexual acts that can happen using the two body parts.”

Proud Trust reveals on its website that the game has been produced to normalize homosexuality and gender ideology.

“For many years, the young people that we work with have been telling us that their needs are not being met through the sexual health education that they have received through mainstream education,” the Proud Trust wrote.

“Lesbian, gay and bisexual young people tell us they feel excluded for sexual health education, due to a heavy focus on pregnancy and contraception,” the organization continued. “Trans young people tell us they feel disempowered to engage in sexual health education programmes, due to incorrect assumptions being made about them and their body parts, by the subject facilitator.”

Accordingly, the Proud Trust concluded that “a sexual health toolkit specifically for LGBT+ young people is not what is needed. Rather, a toolkit that enables a broader set of conversations with all young people is what is required.”

The game was developed using a government grant of almost £100,000. The grant was financed through the “Tampon Tax Fund, which allocates money from VAT receipts on women’s sanitary products to projects that benefit disadvantaged women and girls,” wrote The Times. It is unclear how promoting homosexuality and gender ideology among 13-year-old students helps disadvantaged girls.

Tory MP Jackie Doyle-Price admitted she had “fully supported” introducing relationship and sex education classes in schools. “I firmly believed it would be a force for empowering girls to take more control of their bodies and their relationships against a background of increasingly sexualised behaviour in schools and abuse of under-age girls,” she said.

Now, however, it is “with horror that I see materials being produced which do the exact opposite. Schools should be teaching about mutual respect and consent and safe sex. That such materials have been funded by tampon tax grants is just appalling.”