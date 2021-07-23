UK govt. official revises previous statement, asserts only 60% of COVID hospitalizations are of the unvaccinated

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

LONDON, England, July 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Chief Scientific Advisor to the U.K. government attested during a press conference on Monday that 60% of those being hospitalized with COVID-19 were “fully vaccinated,” but later corrected his statement saying the figure was actually for those who are unvaccinated.

British physician Sir Patrick Vallance, who has held his position since 2018, originally said, “we know [that] around 60 percent of the people being admitted to hospital with COVID have been double vaccinated.”

In a tweet later the same day, he wrote, “[c]orrecting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July. About 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people.”

One respondent to the tweet said, “[a]n absolutely bizarre ‘error’ considering that you went on to explain exactly why the 60% figure was so high. This is all very odd and suspicious.”

In his explanation, Vallance said the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines, are “very, very effective, but not 100%, and as a higher proportion of the population is double-vaccinated, it’s inevitable that those 10% of that very large number remain at risk, and therefore will be amongst the people who both catch the infection and end up in hospital.”

Since their vaccine roll-out was brought into full swing, England has experienced a significant surge in cases, and hospitalizations. Sky News reports that most regions of the nation, “now have more coronavirus patients in hospital than at any point since mid-March.”

On March 15, only 2.45% of the British population was “fully vaccinated” according to Our World in Data. By July 19, that number had risen to 53.39%, which, according to expectations, should result in less severe cases, and not more.

In addition, biweekly confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people on the Ides of March was on the downtrend towards bottoming out with a datum of 1,216.03, while with the correlating uptake of “vaccines” over the next four months, cases have grown by over a factor of 6.5 to 8,082.27 as of Monday.

Even if Vallance’s implied numbers are correct, and the “fully vaccinated” account for 40% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the experimental vaccines are only about 90% effective with 10% of recipients remaining at risk, this would necessarily mean that 5.3% of the overall population, all “vaccinated,” account for 40% of COVID hospitalizations.

This trend appears consistent with previous data. According to a July 9 report issued by “Public Health England” on “variants of concern,” there were 92 deaths of unvaccinated people compared to 163 among the vaccinated (most of them fully vaccinated). While these numbers are miniscule in a country of 66 million people, comparison between the two groups from their case numbers indicates that that the vaccinated have a rate of death nearly nine times higher than the unvaccinated.

A June 18 report from the same agency indicated the death rate from COVID is six times higher among those who were fully vaccinated for two weeks or longer than among those who never received a shot.

In Israel, it was reported June 29 that the vaccine was failing and most new cases of COVID were in the vaccinated. Roughly 60% of the patients in serious conditions had been vaccinated and, according to Hebrew University researchers advising the government, around 90% of newly infected people over the age of 50 are fully vaccinated.

This phenomenon of rising cases occurring in association with high vaccine uptake, is not isolated to just a few countries, but has become a universal trend.

Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., the inventor of the mRNA technology behind at least two of the experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccines, recently expressed grave concern regarding widespread data indicating that the most “vaccinated” countries in the world are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases, while the least vaccinated nations are not.

Indeed, this correlation has been noticeable since at least April when, in an interview, Yale University professor of epidemiology, Dr. Harvey Risch, stated clinicians he had consulted “estimated that more than 60% of the new cases that they are treating— COVID cases—have been people who have been vaccinated.”

