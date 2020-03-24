UK gov’t reverses, says it won’t expand at-home abortions due to coronavirus

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A spokesperson for the U.K. government has said that there will be no changes to abortion laws there, after a statement made yesterday announced a temporary measure authorizing women to kill their preborn children at home by using both stages of a chemical abortion process during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement has now been removed from the government website.

The statement had read:

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has approved 2 temporary measures in England to limit the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure continued access to early medical abortion services: women and girls will be able to take both pills for early medical abortion in their own homes, without the need to first attend a hospital or clinic

medical practitioners (doctors) will be able to prescribe both pills for the treatment of early medical abortion from their own homes

“This was published in error. There will be no changes to abortion regulations,” a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told The Independent.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) welcomed the news that such a massive extension of abortion in Britain is not now going ahead, but said that they are keeping their lawyers on stand-by.

John Smeaton, SPUC’s chief executive, said: “Last night I called our lawyers asking them to initiate immediate legal action on behalf of the Society seeking to overturn what appeared to be an ‘ideology-driven’ change to Britain’s abortion laws. Thank God that such a dangerous move – for unborn children and their mothers – is not, after all, being enacted by the Government. We warmly welcome the Government’s corrected announcement. However, we will be keeping SPUC’s lawyers on stand-by.”

“It is of course disturbing and extraordinary that such an error could be made, but now is a time for prayers of thanks not recrimination and, above all, for continued vigilance.”

Smeaton continued:

Now is also the time for pro-life legislators and campaigners to call on those to reconsider other abortion plans which so clearly threaten the health of mothers and represent an irresponsible misuse of vital resources. This radical and most disturbing policy would have also have placed more women at risk. The removal of any direct medical supervision overseeing the use of both abortion pills could have seen a rise of physical and physiological complications experienced by women. Specifically, the document permitted consultations with a doctor to also take place via a video link or telephone, rather than face-to-face. Pro-life MPs and campaigners must call on those in power not to implement the abortion provisions set out in section 9 of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation, etc) Act 2019 – which were opposed by every Northern Ireland MP who take their seats in the House of Commons.

SPUC has said that the coronavirus outbreak presents a host of unanswered questions which should result in the abortion industry being closed down around the world.

Last week, pro-life doctors in the United States told LifeSiteNews that continuing abortions during a pandemic is “medically irresponsible.”

In a statement sent to LifeSite, the American Association of Prolife OB/GYNs (AAPLOG) explained that “abortions offer zero health benefits to women and do not treat a disease process” and issued a call for “abortions to be suspended according to the current recommendations pertaining to elective procedures and office visits.”