BREAKING: UK govt to vote on permanently allowing women to abort pre-born babies at home

LONDON, July 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Politicians in Westminster will vote tonight on whether to permanently allow women to commit abortions at home by means of abortion pills.

On March 30, the Westminster government authorized women in England to kill their preborn children at home by using pills for a chemical early abortion. A government spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care said that the change was being made on a temporary basis only and is time-limited for two years, or until the coronavirus crisis is over. It was the third time the abortion law had changed in the space of a week; the government had first announced the change and then reversed the decision within 24 hours.

In May, UK police began investigations following the death of a 28-week-old unborn baby after the mother of the baby took abortions pills sent in the post by the UK's leading abortion group, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS).

This weekend, an undercover investigation by Christian Concern exposed that UK abortion providers sent pills to every member of a volunteer ‘mystery client’ group who all provided false details when ordering the deadly pills over the phone. One of the undercover volunteers reportedly gave a gestation date to abortion provider staff which meant she could only have begun the chemical abortion process after the ten-week legal limit. The volunteer then subsequently changed her story and lowered her gestational stage without being questioned by abortion provider staff.

Last week, a British court permitted a judicial review of the decision to allow home abortions during the coronavirus crisis after Christian Concern launched a legal challenge to the measure.

But, later in the week, the UK abortion lobby tabled an amendment to a domestic abuse bill currently going through Parliament which would permanently legalise do-it-yourself home abortions. The new amendment will be voted on tonight by MPs in the House of Commons in Westminster.

A separate proposed amendment to decriminalise abortion by repealing sections 58 and 59 of the Offences Against the Person Act and thereby removing abortion from the criminal law, was not chosen by the House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and so will not now be included in the bill.

Although the law is purportedly for women who are victims of domestic abuse, pro-life lobbyists say it will “effectively make home abortions permanent for all women.”

“How will abortion providers select abused women only?” asked Alithea Williams, political assistant for the Society for Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC).

“We have already seen the tragic consequences of this remote abortion regime during lockdown, with a woman taking them at 28 weeks. We have also seen reports of women being unable to seek help with complications because their abuser is at home.”

William said that the Domestic Abuse bill is an important piece of legislation, designed to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse, but that it is being hijacked to advance an extreme abortion agenda.

“It is very worrying that this amendment, which seeks to make dangerous home abortions permanent, has been selected for debate. We urge MPs to vote against it,” she said.

“This amendment does nothing to help women and is a cynical attempt to hijack this important bill to advance an extreme abortion agenda. It must not be allowed to pass.”