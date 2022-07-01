UK group launches petition against proposal that would criminalize pro-life activity outside abortion mills

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children urged its supporters to respond to Scotland's consultation on buffer zones around abortion facilities.

(Society for the Protection of Unborn Children) – Leading pro-life organization The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) has made a new guide available to help supporters respond to a consultation on proposed “buffer zones” in Scotland that would criminalise pro-life activity around abortion facilities.

The abortion industry across the globe is reeling from the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that no constitutional right to abortion exists in American law. This decision has been met with violent attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centres. The backlash can also be seen in this country with the campaign by abortion advocates to silence the pro-life movement.

There is a real danger that very soon pro-life vigils at abortion facilities in Scotland will be criminalised. Under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill, pro-life activists could be fined thousands of pounds and face imprisonment for doing nothing more than peacefully praying in the vicinity of an abortion centre.

Gillian MacKay, a Green MSP for central Scotland, has launched a consultation exercise on proposed legislation she believes will put an end to pro-life vigils.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has expressed her support for the initiative. It is essential, therefore, that the pro-life people of Scotland deliver a robust, unequivocal and overwhelming rejection of this plan.

To help encourage a strong public response, SPUC has drawn up advice to help people answer the most important questions contained in the consultation survey. The guide sets out background information on how pro-life vigils can provide help and support to women faced with a crisis pregnancy.

You can find the guide here.

Each question is briefly explained and followed by a range of bullet points. These are suggestions on how to respond to the questions, but SPUC recommends that people taking part use their own words. The final question asks for additional comments, and any relevant personal experience can be included in this section.

SPUC believes that personalising comments will help to avoid multiple identical submissions being counted as one single contribution. Similarly, responses from individuals are also preferable to group submissions.

The consultation closes at 11:59 pm on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The preferred means of response is through the online survey. It can be accessed here.

The guide can be downloaded from SPUC’s website here.

Alternatively, printed copies can be requested by calling 020 7091 7091 or emailing [email protected]

SPUC is urging its supporters to respond to this consultation and encourages as many other people as possible to do the same. If the pro-life movement is ever to restore respect for human life, pro-life freedom of speech must be defended.

Reprinted with permission from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.

