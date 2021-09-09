UK health secretary confirms 12-15-year-olds could be vaccinated against parents’ will 

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News that children aged 12-15 can receive COVID-19 vaccines against their parents’ will if they are deemed “competent enough.”

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) – The U.K. Health Secretary has confirmed that adolescents aged 12-15 will be able to override parental consent in order to receive COVID jabs, echoing a statement made on Sunday by the British Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment.

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Wednesday that in case children aged 12-15 wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine against their parents’ will, they will be able to do so, provided they are deemed “competent enough to make that decision.”

This comes just a few days after the British Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, 54, gave conflicting statements on parental consent for the vaccination of 12-15-year-olds.

Last Sunday, after being asked by Sky News host Trevor Philips if he could “assure parents that if there is a decision to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds, it will require parental consent,” Zahawi replied with confidence: “I can give that assurance, absolutely.”

Zahawi later made a comment which greatly undermined that assurance when he told Times Radio host Tom Newton Dunn that teenagers will actually be able to go against their parents’ will if they are “deemed competent to make that decision.”

His exact words were echoed by the U.K. Health Secretary as he took questions from Sky News host Kay Burley.

Like Zahawi, Javid started off by giving assurance that parental consent will be sought should a decision be made to vaccinate healthy teenagers. He told Burley: “I think we should follow the same rule which we’ve had in this country and [throughout] the successive governments for decades, which is that you would first try to seek the consent of parents,” said Javid before stressing this point even further by stating: “we’re going to ask all parents for consent.”

Burley then asked what would happen if the parents don’t give their consent and the child still wants to receive the jab, to which Javid replied: “If there’s a difference of opinion … as long as we believe the child is competent enough to make that decision, then the child will prevail.”

The U.K.’s four chief medical officers are expected to reach a decision in the next few days on whether or not to vaccinate healthy teenagers, as Javid indicated at the beginning of his interview with Sky News.

Javid was then asked by Burley how he would feel about vaccinating his own children to which he replied: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to pass a judgement because I’m waiting for an independent view.”

The U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has advised against vaccinating healthy 12-15-year-olds “on health grounds alone.” In spite of this, Sky News is reporting that “ministers are optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to all 12 to 15-year-olds.”

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, an independent medicines regulator, has approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those aged 12 and over, and on Tuesday, Dr. David Strain, a clinical lead for COVID services, told Sky News he believed some 12-year-olds are “mature enough” to decide to have the COVID jab without the consent of their parents or legal guardians.

U.K. Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, 45, also spoke in favor of vaccinating 12-15-year-olds and said he “very much hopes” the under-16s could be vaccinated.

Thousands of deaths and millions of other injuries occurring soon after receiving the COVID-19 inoculations have been logged in vaccination injury reports around the world, and about a week ago, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, warned parents in the U.K. with school children between ages 12 and 15 years that the government would try to inject experimental gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines” into them with or without their consent.

The full text of the message is below:

ALERT ALERT ALERT

ALL PARENTS IN U.K. WITH CHILDREN AGED 12-15 years

I’ve just been informed via someone senior in the vaccination authorities that they will begin VACCINATING ALL SCHOOL CHILDREN AGED 12 – 15 years old STARTING SEPTEMBER 6th, 2021.

WITH OR WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT.

Children are at no measurable risk from SARS-CoV-2 & no previously healthy child has died in U.K. after infection. Not one.

The vaccines are NOT SAFE. The USA reporting system VAERS is showing around 13,000 deaths in days to a few weeks after administration. A high % occur in the first 3 days. Around 70% of serious adverse events are thromboembolic in nature (blood clotting- or bleeding-related).

We know why this is: all of the gene-based vaccines cause our bodies to manufacture the virus spike protein & that spike protein triggers blood coagulation.

The next most common type of adverse events are neurological.

Death rates per million vaccinations are running everywhere at around 60X more than any previous vaccine.

Worse, thromboembolic events such as pulmonary embolisms, appear at over 400X the typical low rate after vaccination.

These events are serious, occur at a hideously elevated level & are at least as common in young people as in elderly people. The tendency is that younger people are having MORE SEVERE adverse events than older people.

There is literally no benefit whatsoever from this intervention. As stated, the children are unquestionably NOT AT RISK & vaccinating them WILL ONLY RESULT IN PAIN, SUFFERING, LASTING INJURIES AND DEATH.

Children rarely even become symptomatic & are very poor transmitters of the virus. This isn’t theory. It’s been studied & it pretty much doesn’t happen that children bring the virus into the home. In a large study, on not one occasion was a child the ‘index case’ – the first infected person in a household.

So, if you’re told “it’s to protect vulnerable family members”, THAT IS A LIE.

The information emerging over time from U.K. & Israel is now showing clearly that the vaccines DO NOT EVEN WORK WELL. If there’s any benefit, it wanes.

Finally, the vaccines ARE NOT EVEN NECESSARY. There are good, safe & effective treatments.

IF YOU PERMIT THIS TO GO AHEAD, I GUARANTEE THIS: THERE WILL BE AVOIDABLE DEATHS OF PERFECTLY HEALTHY CHILDREN, and severe illnesses in ten times as many.

And for no possible benefit.

KNOWING WHAT I KNOW FROM 40 years TRAINING & PRACTISE IN TOXICOLOGY, BIOCHEMISTRY & PHARMACOLOGY, to participate in this extraordinary abuse of innocent children in our care can be classified in no other way than MURDER.

It’s up to you. If I had a secondary school age child in U.K., I would not be returning them to school next month, no matter what.

The state is going to vaccinate everyone. The gloves are off. This has never been about a virus or public health. It’s wholly about control, totalitarian & irreversible control at that, and they’re nearly there.

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION WIDELY.

With somber best wishes,

Mike

