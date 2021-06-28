UK Health Minister leaves post after flouting his own COVID rules, promises to continue working to ‘build back better’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WESTMINSTER, England, June 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, an ardent proponent of lockdowns and COVID-19 vaccines, has resigned after it was revealed that he has been engaged in an extramarital affair and has regularly been breaking his own coronavirus restrictions.

In an exclusive exposé, The Sun broke the news late last Thursday that the 42-year-old Secretary of State for Health and Social Care had been recorded on CCTV passionately embracing and kissing Gina Coladangelo, a 44-year-old aide of his in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The footage was from the afternoon of May 6, when the results of local elections were being counted and announced across the country. However, according to a whistleblower who spoke to The Sun, the event was not isolated, but a regular occurrence.

“They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that,” the unnamed source, who reportedly used to work at the DHSC, said.

Hancock has been married man for 15 years. He has three children, as does Coladangelo, who is also married. Despite this, initial media reports did not focus on this aspect of marital infidelity, and Hancock himself initially described the affair as a “personal matter.” Friends of Hancock even claim that the politician has abandoned his wife, and has a “properly serious” relationship with Coladangelo.

However, attention was given to the contrast between Hancock’s repeated urging of adherence to lockdown restrictions, while seeming to break them himself. The restrictions which were in place on May 6, the date of the footage of Hancock kissing Coladangelo, forbade individuals from socializing with people from other households inside their own homes; people were urged to work from home; and weddings were limited to a mere 15 attendees.

While in public spaces, people who did not live together were ordered to remain two meters apart, and avoid any direct contact.

Hancock’s actions, breaching his own health dictates, have caused a wave of anger throughout the nation. Many took to social media to note how they had been deprived from seeing their family, even during times of illness or death, in order to obey the restrictions which Hancock flaunted. Writing for the Daily Mail, Dan Wootton wrote: “He was the man who kept families from hugging each other; who banned first dances at weddings; who warned teenagers the slightest taste of human contact could ‘kill your gran’.”

Hancock previously expressed his outrage and disbelief when Dr. Neil Ferguson, the so-called “Professor Lockdown,” was exposed for breaking lockdown to visit his mistress. At the time, Hancock stated that he was “speechless,” and that it was a matter for the police to investigate.

Commenting on Hancock’s affair, journalist and columnist Peter Hitchens highlighted the import of Hancock’s personal disregard for the lockdown restrictions: “Hancock’s behavior – like that of other senior promoters of the Covid panic – shows beyond doubt that the government did and does not believe its own propaganda. Oddly, almost everyone else does believe it. That is our tragedy.”

“I’m just amazed he (Hancock) was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State,” the Sun’s source continued. “It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard.”

Hancock appointed Coladangelo to the DHSC last September, making her a paid non-executive director, having earlier made her an un-paid advisor to the DHSC in March.

Her appointment raised questions at the time with suggestions of cronyism, since Coladangelo and Hancock have been friends for decades, after meeting at Oxford University.

This is not her only employment, as Coladangelo is also communications director at her husband’s fashion store, in addition to being a director and major shareholder at the lobbying firm, Luther Pendragon, with The Sun to describing her as a “millionaire lobbyist.”

Hancock’s final word – ‘build back better’

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to call Hancock’s affair and breach of social distancing guidelines a “closed” matter, after Hancock issued his brief apology Friday morning. Hancock himself seemed to refuse to resign, as he stated that he remained “focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic.”

However, after hundreds of thousands of freedom demonstrators took to the streets in London on Saturday, Hancock sent in a letter of resignation to the Prime Minister, confessing to having breached the COVID restrictions.

In a video message posted to his Twitter account, Hancock announced his resignation, but did not apologize for his affair or his breach of the COVID rules which he has so energetically endorsed. Instead, Hancock stressed how proud he is of “what we have done to protect the NHS” and “deliver that vaccine rollout.”

Hancock, who in 2017 delivered a speech lauding Klaus Schwab as “the man who made the fourth industrial revolution a household phrase,” concluded his resignation video message by saying that he would work with all of his heart to help the U.K. to “build back better.”

The Telegraph reported that Hancock’s resignation came not only on the back of much anger in the nation, but also in light of a potential revolt amongst Johnson’s Conservative party, with as many as 80 of the 363 Conservative Party MP’s angry at the lack of action, and angry at Hancock himself.

William Wragg, the chairman of the public administration committee, wrote that Hancock’s regulations had “created a dystopian world of denunciation, finger-wagging & hypocrisy. Let us be freed from this tyranny of diktat and arbitrary rule. As we shall inevitably see with this sad example, the revolution always consumes its own.”

The former Health Secretary will now return to a less prominent life as a backbench MP, representing his constituents and taking part in public debate in the House of Commons.

Hancock is succeeded by Sajid Javid, aged 51, an experienced government minister who has served as Culture Secretary, Home Secretary, and Chancellor of the Exchequer. Javid’s family background is Muslim, although he mentions that he does not practice, and his wife is Christian.

Javid’s takeover of the DHSC could represent a change in policy for the U.K. Government, as unlike Hancock, Javid is reportedly opposed to COVID-19 lockdowns, and is not afraid to stand up to the Prime Minister.

Last May, Javid penned an op-ed in The Telegraph, warning of the “hidden horror” of child sexual abuse during lockdown, which he described as “the perfect storm.”

It now remains to be seen what change will be wrought in the nation, with the advent of a new Health Secretary, and how much power Hancock will wield in the background, away from media attention.