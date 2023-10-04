UK health secretary vows to change NHS rules to affirm biological sex: ‘We know what a woman is’

‘If we do not get this right now, the long-term consequences could be very serious for the protection of women and future generations,’ Steve Barclay said.

MANCHESTER (LifeSiteNews) — Political leaders in England promised citizens during a recent conference that the country’s National Health Service (NHS) guidelines would be adapted to ensure protections for female patients, such as by prohibiting gender-confused men from accessing the same hospital wards designated for biological women.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay made the announcement in a speech given on Tuesday, during the annual Conservative Party conference.

“What drives me is getting people the care they need more quickly,” Barclay said early in his speech. “But today, I also want to tell you about the long-term decisions that we are taking to support the NHS, to give patients more control and choice to take on those—like the militant union leaders and labor MPs supporting them on the picket line—who want to block these changes.”

After detailing allocations for additional resources in the near future, Barclay said, “To deliver the long-term change that the NHS needs, we need a relentless focus on patient outcomes.”

“That means prioritizing frontline resources,” he continued. “It does not mean spending huge sums of taxpayer’s money on diversity consultants or hiring internal diversity and inclusion teams. And it does not mean ignoring patients’ voices – especially women’s voices – when it comes to the importance of biological sex in healthcare.”

“If we do not get this right now, the long-term consequences could be very serious for the protection of women and future generations. And, Conference, I know as conservatives, we know what a woman is,” he said. “And I know the vast majority of NHS staff and patients do, too. That is why I ordered a reversal of unacceptable changes to the NHS website that arrays references to women for conditions such as cervical cancer and stopped the NHS ordering staff to declare pronouns to each new patient.”

Barclay added that “we will change the NHS Constitution, following a consultation later this year, to make sure we respect the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients, recognize the importance of different biological needs and protect the rights of women.”

He reiterated his point by posting the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, after the speech on Tuesday.

The promise to push back against NHS policies endorsing the LGBT agenda comes after various controversial policies have stirred up significant consternation among the British public. Notably, the organization received major backlash for its notorious Tavistock Clinic, which mutilated gender-confused children through irreversible interventions until it shut down in July 2022.

The facility was found to be “not safe or viable long-term” after an NHS investigation. During its operation, healthcare professionals warned of “serious and irreversible damage” caused to gender-confused children and called for an end to the experiments, which were being committed “without sufficient evidence of [their] long-term effects.”

NHS policies have also led to lawsuits from individuals who regret their path of “gender transition” through irreversible chemical and/or surgical intervention and resulted in the rape of a woman by a gender-confused man being kept in a female hospital ward.

