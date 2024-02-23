UK hospital group claims milk from ‘chestfeeding’ is ‘as good for babies’ as a mother’s

Domperidone's own manufacturer recommends against new mothers taking it in most cases due to the risks it poses to their newborn babies.

(LifeSiteNews) – In the latest display of transgender ideology’s dominance of the medical field, a British government-backed hospital system claims that milk from “transgender women” – i.e., men – is equally good for babies as breast milk from their mothers.

The Telegraph reported that the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (USHT) is disseminating a letter endorsing a practice that has been dubbed “chestfeeding,” in which men who identify as women attempt to replicate an actual woman’s natural milk production using a combination of drugs, including domperidone and the hormone progestin.

The letter claims milk produced via this “induced lactation” is “comparable to (milk) produced following the birth of a baby,” and “is as good for babies” as that produced by their real mothers.

Fox News quoted several people who disagree, including domperidone’s own manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceutica. The drug is intended to treat nausea and vomiting and is actually discouraged from use during breastfeeding absent medical necessity and a doctor’s assessment due to risks of causing heart issues for babies who feed from a mother taking it.

“For a chief executive and a medical director of an NHS trust to prioritize trans identities over what is best for mothers and their babies is deeply disturbing,” Sex Matters campaign group director Maya Forstater said.

“We stand by the facts of the letter and the cited evidence supporting them,” USHT told The Telegraph.

Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came under fire for issuing a similar endorsement of gender-confused parents artificially replicating lactation.

“Chestfeeding” is just one of several ways LGBT activists and their allies attempt to imitate the experience of womanhood and particularly motherhood for biological males. It is an article of progressive faith that gender is no more than a matter of self-perception that individuals are free to change at will, with no correlation to biological sex, which in reality is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics.

Only females are physically capable of bearing children, though pro-LGBT activists who assert otherwise would like to reorient society’s understanding of gender to refer exclusively to perception. To that end, the media frequently promotes stories about “pregnant trans men” (who are actually women suffering from gender dysphoria) and research about transplanting wombs into men who “identify” as women.

Absent such semantic maneuvers or artificial machinations, however, all “birthing persons” are in fact mothers.

