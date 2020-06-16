UK House of Lords votes to force nearly-unlimited abortion on Northern Ireland

PETITION: Tell Trump Christians can’t accept SCOTUS ruling imposing LGBT ideology Sign the petition here.

June 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The United Kingdom’s House of Lords voted overwhelmingly Monday to impose abortion-on-demand onto Northern Ireland, despite the will of her people and elected representatives.

Last year, the UK Parliament voted to repeal Sections 58 and 59 of Northern Ireland’s 1861 Offences Against the Person Act, which forbid both women and doctors from committing abortions. Complicating the issue was the fact that Northern Ireland’s assembly had been suspended for more than two years.

But the assembly has since reconvened, and on June 2 voted to reject the proposed replacement regulations, which would allow abortion up to 24 weeks and abortions up to birth on the basis of “disability.”

That didn’t matter to the House of Lords, however, which voted 355-77 approve the regulations, Catholic News Agency reported. The issue must now be voted on by the House of Commons, which is slated for Wednesday.

“We now have a functioning Northern Ireland Assembly. Abortion is a devolved matter. The assembly voted to reject these regulations on June 2,” argued independent Lords member Nuala O’Loan. “I ask you to listen to the people of Northern Ireland. Listen to our assembly. Do not approve these regulations."

Monday’s vote “made a mockery of democracy,” added independent Lords member David Alton. “The political elites wonder why people have become so alienated and disillusioned with them -- this evening’s proceedings should give them the answer.”

Faithwire’s Will Maule noted that Northern Ireland saw just 13 abortions from 2016 to 2017, whereas England and Wales saw an estimated 200,000. In just two months after repeal taking effect, March 31 to May 22, Northern Ireland saw 129 abortions.

“Seventy-nine percent of the people in Northern Ireland who responded to the public consultation rejected the government’s proposals regarding the abortion regime,” says the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children.