UK man wins legal battle after employer told him to stop denouncing anti-white racism online

An employment tribunal in the United Kingdom unanimously sided with Sean Corby, who went to court because his employer, Acas, ordered him to censor comments online against the anti-white racism of critical race theory.

This article was originally published by the WND News Center.

(WND News Center) — The Equality Act, a discrimination-limiting law in the United Kingdom, has been cited as protecting the beliefs of those who oppose the Critical Race Theory ideologies.

CRT beliefs contend that all of society is racist, and the solution to that racism is more racism.

Now a report from the Christian Institute reveals that an Employment Tribunal has determined that the law protects those who believe people should be valued “by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.”

The dispute arose when employee Sean Corby went to court because his employer, Acas, ordered him to censor his comments on the online platform Yammer that were negative about the CRT agenda.

He suggested that “instead of encouraging division by branding white people racist, society should follow the example of Dr. Martin Luther King,” the report said.

The unanimous decision of the tribunal was that Corby’s beliefs are “worthy of respect in a democratic society” even if they “are not universally shared.”

In fact, the tribunal’s decision noted that there are some who “objected” to his beliefs.

The Christian Institute reported, “Citing the case of Maya Forstater, who lost her job for defending the reality of biological sex, the judges said it is only beliefs such as ‘pursuing totalitarianism, or advocating Nazism, or espousing violence and hatred in the gravest of forms’ that should be deemed ‘not worthy of respect in a democratic society.’”

Protected are beliefs even if they are offensive to some, the ruling said.

Corby explained, “Colleagues who’d never met me and knew nothing about me or my life targeted me and called me a racist. This caused me a great deal of distress.”

“It is reprehensible of anyone to seek to divide us along lines of color or to try and bully anti-racists like me into silence. I’m delighted we have made a stand and taken a step to embedding in the workplace a more conciliatory and harmonious approach to dealing with issues around race,” he said.

The Institute noted that it recently launched a series of resources for church leaders to be educated on, and to confront, “dangers of Critical Theory (CT) – the lethal blend of postmodernism and Marxist ideology behind ‘woke activism’ and ‘cancel culture.’”

The Institute explained, on CRT, conference speaker Sharon James expresses that “racism is a sin and all people should be treated with equal dignity and respect as fellow image bearers of God. In contrast, advocates for Critical Theory claim treating people equally, whatever the color of their skin, is dangerous. They view ‘color blindness’ as racist.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

