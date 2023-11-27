UK monitored politicians, journalists who ‘questioned government decision-making’: report

The UK’s 77th Brigade compiled reports on politicians and other citizens who criticized the government’s COVID response, contradicting past claims.

(LifeSiteNews) — A U.K. watchdog group has obtained documents confirming that a unit of the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence monitored British journalists and politicians under the pretext of “countering disinformation” if they “questioned government decision making.”

Silkie Carlo, director of the civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch, announced yesterday on X that newly acquired documents confirm its prior findings that the “disinformation”-fighting 77th Brigade compiled reports on politicians such as Green Party Member of Parliament Caroline Lucas, contrary to prior claims that the group has “never conducted any kind of action against British citizens.”

“That was a lie,” remarked Carlo.

She also pointed out that after a 77th Brigade whistleblower shared that the government unit was “monitoring the UK population” and their thoughts on government policy, ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed that the unit only works “against hostile state actors and violent extremist organisations based outside the UK” and that “its role is not to monitor or counter opinion.”

Carlo noted that the minister of defence’s claims that the government’s fight against “misinformation” is focused only on foreign adversaries “are now, ironically, clearly disinformation acting as a cover-up for their political surveillance.”

Big Brother Watch shared earlier this year its findings that various U.K. government units, including its Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU), were tasked with monitoring and countering so-called “misinformation” (defined as inaccurate information) and “disinformation” (defined as “deliberate false information”) shared by the nation’s own citizens, particularly regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and response.

According to the watchdog investigation, the CDU considered “disinformation” to be a threat potentially “on a par with violent extremism,” which Big Brother Watch noted “ places the freedom of lawful speech under threat.”

The U.K.’s targeting of its own citizens was apparently motivated in large part by concerns over criticism of government policy. For example, Big Brother Watch found that Lucas was named in an “Election Disinformation Report” for calling former Prime Minister Boris Johnson a liar.

In addition, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Conservative MPs David Davis and Chris Green, journalists including Peter Hitchens and Julia Hartley-Brewer, and high-profile academics all “had comments critical of the government analysed by anti-misinformation units.”

The government targeted speech critical of its response to COVID-19, including its rollout of vaccine passports and “lockdown modeling,” as well as MPs’ criticism of NATO.

“Why should the public trust the government’s ongoing counter-disinformation work in light of these disturbing revelations?” said Carlo.

“To see ‘narratives that question government decision making’ stigmatised in military disinformation reports, rather than accepted as an essential democratic function, is deeply chilling, completely unprecedented in our country, and a stain on Britain’s democratic record,” she concluded.

Carlo announced this evening that her organization’s recently obtained documents, which were originally slated to be published today, will instead be published in the “near future” due to recent developments.

