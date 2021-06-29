UK: More vaccinated than unvaccinated people over 50 test positive, die with COVID

WESTMINSTER, U.K., June 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Official statistics released by the U.K. government indicate that in those aged over 50, most cases and deaths connected to the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is reportedly spreading wildly throughout the country, were among those who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A report, entitled “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England,” was released June 25, 2021, by Public Health England as part of its ongoing series of briefings to the government. The paper focuses heavily on the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is described as the “dominant variant” in the U.K.

The tables of the report present details for the number of “positive cases” and deaths attributed to the Delta variant.

A grand total of 92,029 cases of the Delta variant were recorded between February 1 and June 21, 2021. Of this number, 6,242 people tested positive for the variant less than 21 days after their first injection. More than 21 days after the shot, 13,715 people tested positive.

A total of 7,235 people tested positive for the virus despite having had both injections.

In the age group of those older than 50, only 976 unvaccinated tested positive for the Delta variant, while 3,546 tested positive after having had both injections, and 3,865 tested positive at least 21 days after having had the first dose.

A high ratio of deaths, reportedly due to the virus, was also seen among those who had been vaccinated. Of the 117 deaths reported, 50 were among people who had received two doses of the injection. A total of 19 deaths were counted among those who reportedly died from the virus, at least 21 days after their first injection.

The Delta variant was part of the advertised reason for the delay in lifting of lockdown restrictions in England, which were due to be lifted on June 21, and have been kept in place until July 19.

Announcing this delay, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to accept the offer of a COVID-19 injection to protect against the variant. “We can give the NHS a few more crucial weeks to get those remaining jabs into the arms of those who need them,” he stated.

He claimed that the variant was “spreading faster than the third wave predicted” in the government documents, which planned the route out of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the experimental vaccine did not seem to prevent those who contracted the virus from having to seek out medical assistance. A total of 2,406 sought emergency care (excluding cases with the same specimen and attendance dates, who did not necessarily attend hospital for COVID reasons).

Of that number, 186 people had received their first injection less than 21 days prior, a further 426 people 21 days or more after their first injection, and 190 people after having received two doses of the injection.

Despite the vaccines being touted by Johnson to offer protection against the virus and its variants, 1,571 out of the 2,406 people who sought emergency aid were unvaccinated, meaning that a large minority who still required emergency care had received at least one injection of the vaccine.

The findings corroborate the words of former chief scientific adviser to the government Sir David King, who noted on June 7 that “400 new [COVID] cases a day are people who had the vaccine twice.”

Such breakthrough cases are becoming more common across the globe. In Clark County, Nevada, the local health district published in May 186 new cases of breakthrough infections of COVID, leading to 29 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.

In a recent update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was revealed that 4,115 individuals had been hospitalized, or died from COVID-19, despite having received the full dose of their vaccination. The data did not record the number of breakthrough cases, merely the number of people hospitalized, or the number of deaths related to the virus, post-vaccination.

In addition, 3,971 people in Massachusetts were reported to have tested positive for the virus, despite having been fully vaccinated.

Such was the amount of breakthrough cases, that the CDC changed the way of recording future post-vaccine infections. The change raises the threshold for detecting COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals, while maintaining a lower level for viral discovery in unvaccinated individuals, meaning that by this process alone, there would be more unvaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the vaccine roll-out continues to be pushed in the U.K., yet the number of adverse reactions and deaths following the injections is also growing. Latest government figures, for the period from December 9, 2020, through June 16, 2021, document a total of 1,356 deaths following the injection.

A total of 973,435 adverse reactions were also reported, with events such as blindness, cardiac disorders, blood clotting, deafness, and paralysis amongst the serious side effects.

The figures are based on voluntary reporting to the U.K.’s Yellow Card scheme, and as such likely don’t present a full picture of the number of the deaths and reactions which follow the injection.