UK couple raise their daughter as a son after she claimed to be a boy at age 2

Stormy was born in 2018 with her male twin Arlo. At the time, she was called Emerald.

DONCASTER, England (LifeSiteNews) — British parents decided to raise their daughter as a son after she announced, aged 2, that she was a boy

In a video reposted on Tuesday by the Libs of TikTok, couple Matthew Stubbings and Klara Jeynes shared their decision to raise their now four-year-old daughter as a boy named ‘Stormy,’ noting that the little girl disliked dresses and hair clips.

Parents claim their child came out to them as trans at age 2. They now raise their young daughter as a boy. pic.twitter.com/Itr7xeITGu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

“The first time I realized that ‘Stormy’ wanted to identify as male was about roughly two and a half,” Klara said. “It’s not really that he said, ‘I want be a boy.’ He said, ‘I am a boy,’ and that is the difference.”

Stormy was born in 2018 with her male twin Arlo. At the time, she was called Emerald.

“Now they’re four years old, and they identify as two boys,” Klara said.

“I [look] like a boy, and I want to be a boy,” Emerald said. She said for the camera that sometimes people call her a girl, and that makes her feel “sad.”

READ: BBC’s diversity team change woman’s words to honor pronouns of her male rapist

Matthew explained, “There was that point that I thought this isn’t just a phase (…) It’s not a little girl we’re looking at here. It’s a little boy.”

“He started being unhappy being dressed as a girl, so he started being unhappy wearing dresses,” he continued. “Hair clips were a big no-no.”

“He was genuinely upset at being dressed as a girl,” he said of Emerald/Stormy, adding, “Before I had children, and certainly before the last couple of years, this whole thing, I would have thought it was ridiculous.”

“I would have watched me and said, ‘You’re crazy; you’re making it up. You’re abusing a child,'” Matthew said.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Stop the grooming & sexualization of children in schools Show Petition Text 4555 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media. And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age. This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now. SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children. With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children. Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools. Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March. SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children. 76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students. Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.” Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom. It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people. SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action. Thank you for signing the petition today. More Information: Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews



**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Klara revealed that she asks her daughter every day if she still wants to be a boy, since she does not want her daughter to feel “trapped” into being a boy.

Evidence shows that 85 percent to 95 percent of children who believe that they are of the opposite sex grow out of their gender confusion if they are allowed to go through puberty normally.

However, if gender-confused children are given puberty blockers, only around five percent to 10 percent choose to embrace their actual gender.

Share













Keep this news available to you and millions more Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives $ Donate Now

Related Articles