UK parliament rubber-stamps new Northern Ireland abortion regime

UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — U.K. politicians have voted to impose new abortion regulations on Northern Ireland, in the final stage of a process that began when abortion legislation for the region was passed last year.

MPs in the House of Commons in Westminster, England, rubber-stamped the regulations yesterday with a 253 to 136 vote after they were approved by the House of Lords earlier this week.

The new abortion legislation came into force in Northern Ireland on March 31 this year, after it was passed last year by politicians in Westminster, while Northern Ireland’s local government was not functioning. The regulations are the rules that will govern the implementation of that law.

The Northern Ireland Assembly, which for years resisted pressure from Westminster politicians and the abortion lobby, collapsed in 2016 when Sinn Féin pulled out of government. The party then set as conditions for its return the introduction of abortion and same-sex “marriage” – both of which came into force in March this year.

U.K. pro-life organization the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) says that it will never accept the abortion legislation and has vowed to continue its campaign to repeal the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act which decriminalized abortion in the Province.

“The right to life is a God-given right shared by every member of the human family. No government, no Parliament and no head of State has the authority to take away this right. Any piece of legislation which permits the killing of innocent children is illegitimate. An unjust law is no law at all,” said Liam Gibson, SPUC’s Northern Ireland political officer.

“Today’s vote in the House of Commons was the final act in a gross abuse of power which has been unprecedented in recent times. By forcing the most barbaric abortion regime in Europe on Northern Ireland, Westminster has shown its complete contempt for the people of the Province, our elected representatives as well as the Constitutional settlement guaranteed by the Belfast Agreement.”

Gibson warned that now that the abortion industry has been allowed to dictate the law in Northern Ireland, it will move on to the decriminalization of abortion in England, Wales, and Scotland.

“Last year there were 209,519 abortions in England and Wales, the highest number since the passage of the Abortion Act in 1967. Yet, abortion advocates are still not satisfied,” he said.

“Nor will the pro-life movement ever accept the killing of innocent children. We will never rest until this ruthless and illegitimate legislation is overturned. Abortion is the greatest destroyer of human life in the world today and we will never give up until this evil is brought to an end.”