UK Parliament votes to force healthcare workers to take COVID jab

WESTMINSTER, England, July 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Legislators in Britain voted Tuesday evening to force healthcare employees in England to receive one of the experimental jabs against COVID-19 as a requirement to continue in their job.

In a vote of 319 to 246, Britain’s House of Commons voted to mandate the reception of experimental jabs among health and social care workers, with an exemption to the rule built in based solely on “evidence” of medical complications. As a result, anyone working in a care home registered under the Care Quality Commission (a regulatory body for health care services in England) will be required to have received a full regimen of “vaccination” against COVID-19. There is a 16-week “grace period” to facilitate unvaccinated staff members receiving the jab before the end of October, when the rule will come into force.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) stated that staff who refuse to take the jab “may be asked to find alternative employment that does not involve working in a care home.” The legislation will extend to those who have temporary contact with people in residential care homes, including tradesmen, delivery people, and stylists, for example. Breaking the new law could result in a fine of up to £4,000.

LifeSiteNews corresponded by email with Edward Timpson, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Eddisbury in Cheshire. Timpson, who voted in favor of the legislation, told LifeSiteNews that the decision of Parliament to impose mandatory vaccination on healthcare employees stemmed from advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) which indicated an apparent need for “uptake rates of 80 per cent in staff and 90 per cent in residents in care home settings … to provide a minimum level of protection against further outbreaks” of the virus.

Since around 35 percent of care homes are below the advised threshold of vaccinated staff, “the Government is now taking steps to require care providers to deploy only staff who have been vaccinated within older adult care homes,” Timpson said.

Conservative MP William Wragg said that the “government is treating this House with utter contempt” after the vote favored requiring “vaccination.”

“Ninety minutes on a statutory instrument to fundamentally change the balance of human rights in this country is nothing short of a disgrace,” he lamented.

Wragg presented the case of a healthcare worker who expressed her fear that the new law will result in her losing her job. “Is that what we’re prepared to do to our fellow citizens as a Conservative government?” Wragg asked. “It’s absolute lunacy. You’d expect this in a communist country.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Sir Edward Leigh, both of whom are Conservative MPs and notable Catholics in British public life, backed the draconian legislation. Last year, Mogg also lent his support to harsh restrictions on civil liberties in a Parliamentary vote, including a stipulation that communal worship be curtailed.

Despite being noted for his anti-abortion views and open commitment to traditional Catholic piety, Mogg voted to impose hefty £10,000 fines on civilians in England who dared to attend communal worship services in November 2020, including Holy Mass. Mogg was again joined by Leigh in favoring the restrictive legislation.

French President Emmanuel Macron also signaled a move towards mandatory vaccination during an announcement on Monday. Anyone working in health care in France is to be required to take one of the experimental COVID jabs, Macron said, in an effort to boost the number of citizens “vaccinated” against COVID-19.

Any healthcare employee, whether they work directly with patients or not, who has not had the jab before September 15, will “no longer be allowed to work and will receive no pay,” according to the country’s health minister Olivier Véran. The French Parliament will convene on July 21 to implement the law officially.

Macron announced the “vaccine” requirement alongside a more ominous message about an “immense project … to vaccinate the entire world.” The president refused to rule out the eventual requirement of vaccination for “the millions of you who have not yet been vaccinated.”

“[D]epending on the evolution of the situation,” Macron said, “we will have to raise the question of compulsory vaccination for all French people. But for now, I chose trust, and I solemnly call on all our fellow citizens who haven't yet been vaccinated to do so today. Nine million doses are ready for you.”

