UK Parliament will debate assisted suicide this week

UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The U.K. parliament will debate assisted suicide on Thursday, January 23.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) is urging pro-lifers to email their MPs and ask them to attend the debate and speak against legalizing assisted suicide.

What is happening?

On Thursday January, 23 at 3:00 p.m., Christine Jardine MP is introducing a Westminster Hall debate on assisted dying. Westminster Hall debates give MPs an opportunity to raise local or national issues and receive a response from a government minister. These debates cannot change the law and there is no vote. However, this debate is part of the assisted suicide lobby’s push to change the law, so it is vital that MPs attend and speak against it.



The two-minute video below shows how assisted suicide would put disabled and vulnerable people in real danger.

SPUC is encouraging pro-lifers to email the video to their MPs and take points from their briefing on assisted suicide.