UK police drop charges against woman for praying silently by abortion center. Now she wants to clear her name

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, whose charges related to silently praying outside an abortion center were dropped, has decided to seek a clear court verdict after prosecutors said she could face further proceedings.

BIRMINGHAM, England (Alliance Defending Freedom) — The charitable volunteer who was criminally charged for praying near a closed abortion facility will continue to await justice as she states her intention to pursue full dismissal of her charges in court.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was seen in a viral video being arrested and humiliatingly searched by three police officers after saying that she “might be” praying inside her head, was criminally charged with “protesting and engaging in an act that is intimidating to service users” in a censorship zone around the abortion facility on Station Road in Birmingham. This was despite Vaughan-Spruce stating clearly on video that she was not protesting, and despite the clinic being closed, meaning no service users were in the vicinity while she prayed.

Isabel Vaughan Spruce was standing near an abortion clinic in Birmingham. Policeman: “are you praying?” IVS: “I might be praying in my head” Policeman: “you’re under arrest” This really is the ultimate thought crime. pic.twitter.com/ehZiTx0bMU — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) December 23, 2022

The censorship zone was instated by local authorities by a Public Space Protection Order, which bans activities which it defines as “protest,” including prayer, in the streets surrounding the abortion facility.

READ: UK woman charged by police after praying silently outside abortion facility

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now communicated that it has discontinued the charges against Vaughan-Spruce, yet also has made clear that the charges “may well start again” in the near future, subject to further evidential review. This is a warning prosecutors can issue when they expect that further evidence will be received.

However, in view of the authorization of charges and the stage of proceedings, CPS has informed Vaughan-Spruce of her right to seek a verdict.

Vaughan-Spruce intends to seek clear verdict in court

Given the nature of Vaughan-Spruce’s regular voluntary work in offering charitable support to women in crisis pregnancies near abortion facilities, the discontinuance has left her with significant legal unclarity moving forward, given that CPS made clear that the charges “may well start again” in the near future subject to further evidential review.

Vaughan-Spruce has now made known her intention to pursue a verdict in court. Her first hearing date is yet to be set.

“It can’t be right that I was arrested and made a criminal, only for praying in my head on a public street. So-called ‘buffer zone legislation’ will result in so many more people like me, doing good and legal activities like offering charitable support to women in crisis pregnancies, or simply praying in their heads, being treated like criminals and even facing court, explained Vaughan-Spruce.

Continuing she said:

It’s important to me that I can continue my vital work in supporting women who’d like to avoid abortion if they only had some help. In order to do so, it’s vital that I have clarity as to my legal status. Many of us need an answer as to whether it’s still lawful to pray silently in our own heads. That’s why I’ll be pursuing a verdict regarding my charges in court.

Commenting on the decision to seek verdict, Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal counsel for ADF UK, said:

Isabel is right to request proper clarity as to the lawfulness of our actions. It’s one thing for the authorities to humiliatingly search and arrest an individual simply for their thoughts. It’s quite another to initially deem those thoughts to be sufficient evidence to justify charges, then discontinue those charges due to ‘insufficient evidence,’ and then to warn that further evidence relating to the already unclear charges may soon be forthcoming so as to restart the entire grueling process from the beginning. This is a clear instance of the process becoming the punishment creating a chilling effect on free expression and freedom of thought, conscience, and belief. ADF UK remain committed to supporting Isabel’s pursuit because no one should fear prosecution for silent prayer and thoughts in the privacy of their mind.

Reprinted with permission from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Share











