UK politicians concerned WHO pandemic treaty would jeopardize British sovereignty

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative politicians in the United Kingdom have expressed concern over the drafted World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty and the planned amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).
“Ministers are understood to be alarmed by plans to increase the WHO’s powers enabling its governing body to require countries to hand over the recipe of vaccines, regardless of intellectual property rights, and to counter misinformation,” The Telegraph reports.
A group of Conservative MPs has reportedly written a letter to ministers warning about evident ambition “for the WHO to transition from an advisory organisation to a controlling international authority.”
According to The Telegraph, they urged the UK Foreign Office to stop powers that “appear to intrude materially into the UK’s ability to make its own rules and control its own budgets.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Andrew Mitchell, a Foreign Office minister, said that he “would block any law that prevents the UK from setting its own health policy,” The Telegraph reports.
“The UK is supportive of the pandemic treaty currently being negotiated by national governments, which could speed up the sharing of data on new pandemic threats so we are able to respond quickly in the event of future pandemics,” Mitchell said. “We’re clear that we would never agree to anything that crosses our points of principle on sovereignty or prevents the UK from taking decisive action against future pandemics.”
The idea of an international pandemic treaty was officially introduced by world leaders in 2021, including the Conservative UK Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson.
As currently drafted, the pandemic treaty and the amendments to the IHR would give the WHO binding legal authority to impose “health measures,” including lockdowns and vaccine passports, on all its member states in the case of a pandemic. The IHR amendments also expand the definition of pandemics and health emergencies so that a “potential to impact public health” is enough to justify declaring a global health emergency.
Led by former Cabinet Minister Esther McVey, a group of Conservative MPs have written to Mitchell demanding a Commons vote on the drafted pandemic treaty and the IHR amendments before they are approved and signed.
McVey said that “[t]here is, rightly, growing concern about the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations.”
“The plans represent a significant shift for the organization, from a member-led advisory body to a health authority with powers of compulsion,” she continued. “This is particularly worrying when you consider the WHO’s poor track record on providing consistent, clear and scientifically sound advice for managing international disease outbreaks.”
The Telegraph reports that the Conservative MPs were also concerned about the mandate contained in the pandemic treaty to allocate at least 5 percent of the national health budget, plus a certain percentage of a nation’s GDP, to pandemic preparedness and prevention.
Danny Kruger, another signatory of the letter, stated: “Coordination and cooperation in a public health emergency is sensible but ceding control over health budgets and critical decision-making in a pandemic to an unelected international organisation seems profoundly at odds with national autonomy and democratic accountability.”
According to The Telegraph, the MPs also expressed concern about the WHO’s increasing efforts in handling “misinformation,” given that its experts dismissed the theory that COVID originated from the Wuhan virology lab, only to later admit that it is a legitimate possibility.
Molly Kingsley, co-founder of the British campaign group “UsforThem,” said: “We should all be concerned about the WHO being ordained as an arbiter of pandemic truth, especially given its poor record during the pandemic, such as its claim that COVID was definitively zoonotic in origin and its April 2020 denial of the role of natural immunity in protecting against infection.”
