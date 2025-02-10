UK pro-lifer again harassed by police while silently praying near abortion center

In support of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, ADF International stated on X (formerly Twitter), 'Nobody should be banned from a public area just because of their beliefs. THIS is two-tier policing.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A well-known English pro-life witness has been harassed by police just for appearing within the vicinity of an abortion center.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who has been wrongly arrested for praying silently outside an abortion business, has once again been approached by police for standing still.

A video recording a member of the West Midlands Police arguing with Vaughan-Spruce was published Monday morning by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International. The altercation took place in Birmingham last week.

Although Vaughan-Spruce received a payout of £13,000 in August 2024 from West Midlands Police for her wrongful arrest in November 2022, she was again accosted by police and asked to move, as her “mere presence” was allegedly “causing people harassment.”

“Me personally, I’m not allowed to come [within] this 150 meters of an abortion center?” Vaughan-Spruce asked incredulously.

“With you being the leader of an organization, it’s causing people harassment and stress,” the unnamed police officer stated, while acknowledging that she wasn’t “saying anything.”

“So because somebody knows who I am, then that’s causing them harassment?” she responded.

“Because you’re the leader of an anti-abortion organization, it is causing people issues,” the policeman replied.

He asked Vaughan-Spruce to move away and told her that she knew that she shouldn’t be there. The pro-life witness disagreed, saying that she was perfectly entitled to be there.

“I’m literally just standing here silently saying some prayers,” she informed him.

Vaughan-Spruce is a co-director of the UK March for Life and Campaign Director for 40 Days for Life Birmingham.

In support of the pro-life witness, ADF International stated on X (formerly Twitter), “Nobody should be banned from a public area just because of their beliefs. THIS is two-tier policing.”

According to ADF International, “two-tier policing” is a situation in which peaceful demonstrators are subject to greater oversight and harsher treatment by police than criminals and violent protesters.

