UK push to decriminalize abortion will likely lead to more preborn girls being killed

(LifeSiteNews) — The United Kingdom is on the precipice of decriminalizing abortion, a move that some are predicting will lead to widespread sex-selective abortion practices among certain ethnic groups that prize male children over females.

“Britain’s wicked plan allowing abortions up to the point of birth (no other European nation allows the like) will mean many more sex-selective abortions here,” journalist and opinionator Colin Brazier wrote on X. He noted that the murdering of yet to be born girls is “(p)redominantly ordered by fathers from cultures that prize men above women.”

Brazier was referring to a report by John Power in The Spectator UK that claimed the about-to-be-voted-on measure — a clause buried in the Crime and Policing Bill alongside 1,482 other amendments — will enable sex-selective abortions.

“In June 2025, pro-abortion MPs, led by Tonia Antoniazzi MP, hijacked the Crime and Policing Bill to rush through the abortion up to birth clause (191) after just 46 minutes of backbench debate – there was no prior consultation with the public, no Committee Stage scrutiny and no evidence sessions,” explained Right to Life UK (RTL), a leading voice opposing passage of the legislation.

“The Antoniazzi clause would make it more likely that healthy babies are aborted at home for any reason, up to birth,” RTL said (emphasis added).

More girls will be ‘terminated’ in utero

“Further liberalising access to abortion will mean more girls being terminated in the womb because of their sex,” Power declared.

“The practice of female infanticide is widespread throughout much of the world, most famously in China — where it dates back more than two millennia — but it also occurs in countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Albania, Vietnam and Georgia,” Power wrote. “There are roughly 140 million fewer women because of sex-selective abortion and infanticide.”

While “the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists have in the past denied there is statistical evidence that sex-selective abortions are happening in Britain,” Power maintains that this is no longer the case.

According to an analysis by the Department of Health and Social Care, between 2017 and 2021, there were approximately 400 sex-selective abortions of female fetuses of Indian ethnicity in England and Wales.

Power pointed out that sex-selection based abortions have been notoriously difficult to identify because parents have resorted to using relatively low-cost private pregnancy tests that reveal the sex of the child, allowing sex-selective abortions to be conducted beneath the radar.

“A 2018 BBC investigation found that they were being used to inform sex-selective abortions,” Powers said. He cited further evidence:

A 2015 Department of Health report recorded testimonies from women who had been coerced by partners or family members into terminating female foetuses. One woman from Pakistan, who was living in the UK, named ‘C’ in the report, was knocked unconscious by her husband. He kicked and punched her in the abdomen once he found out from a scan that she was expecting a daughter. He later divorced her. Another woman, ‘G’, terminated three consecutive pregnancies, in each incidence because scans revealed that the foetuses were female. In 2012, Telegraph reporters filmed doctors in British clinics agreeing to terminate foetuses on the basis of sex, even stating that they were prepared to fake paperwork to enable it with ‘no questions asked’. In response, the CPS, then led by Keir Starmer, said it was not in the public interest to prosecute such doctors.

Power predicted that passing the measure without incorporating protections for unborn girls “will lead not only to the moral horror of murdered unborn girls but will also store up further social problems.”

“There is strong evidence that the incidence of violent and sexual crimes is worsened when male to female ratios are higher. It would be a serious failure to worsen the problem further,” Power said.

“Foetal femicide occurs at the confluence of many failed progressive orthodoxies: a belief that minority groups automatically magically transform their cultural practices once they arrive in Britain; that there is something called ‘rights’ which are transgressed if individuals are held to account for breaking laws; and that any restrictions to the actions of adult women are inherently sexist and patriarchal,” Power said. He concluded with a stark warning:

However we have ended up here, the first step is to recognise that a problem actually exists. Britons should not think of foetal femicide as something that only happens abroad. This barbaric, anti-human practice is taking place in our own country.

