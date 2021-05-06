UK report shows 526 patients admitted to hospital with COVID over 21 days after vaccination

LONDON, May 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A new report released by the U.K. government has documented that over 500 patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 despite having received the much-heralded COVID-19 injections. Nevertheless, researchers called this a story of “vaccine success.”

Published at the end of last month, the report examines hospital admissions for people with COVID-19 during the so-called “second wave,” and how those correlate with their vaccination status. It covers the period from December 8, when the experimental vaccination roll-out began in the U.K., through April 10.

A total of 3,842 patients who had received the injection were later admitted to a hospital, with 3,534 testing positive using PCR tests. Dates for the administration of the first injection were available for 3,598 of the total 3,842 patients admitted.

The authors of the report noted that there was an “abundance” of people admitted to hospital within seven days of receiving their injection, but stated that “admissions in this population do not correlate with vaccinations. This is too little time for the vaccination to work (immunity to develop) for most people and infection will have occurred before vaccination in many.”

Such symptoms and subsequent hospital admissions, in the immediate days following injection, did not seem to cause the researchers any surprise or alarm.

The scientists involved predicted that any protection which the injection could offer would not be expected until 21 days later. Yet despite this, a total of 526 patients developed symptoms of COVID-19 under these conditions.

An additional 211 patients developed symptoms between 15 to 21 days after the injection, which the report classed as “vaccination failure,” since the researchers expected to see “some immunity” in these individuals.

The researchers provided three suggestions to answer the qeustion why this number of patients had developed symptoms of the virus and been hospitalized, even after the time in which the injection should have been effective. First, as mentioned above, they pointed to “vaccination failure.”

Additionally, they mentioned that most of the hospitalized patients had been infected “shortly before or around the time of vaccination, and the remainder after vaccination but before immunity had developed (immunisation).”

The report also questioned whether elderly people who had received the injection had become infected at the time or shortly after, due to a change in their activities based on a false sense of security.

No further explanation was offered as to why over 500 patients were hospitalized over 21 days after the injection, well into the time period when the researchers anticipated the injections should be effective.

Of these, 112 patients who had developed symptoms over 21 days after the injection died soon after. A total of 82 of those who died were in the second-highest risk category as examined by the researchers — aged 80 or older, or a frontline health worker. The report did not examine the government’s highest risk category, which is made up of care home residents and care home staff.

The researchers provided a caveat to their findings, suggesting that the amount of vaccination failures which they had discovered was under-representative of those which could currently be occurring. “As the period of follow-up observation has increased, there has been a rise in the proportion of SARS-CoV-2 PCR positive people admitted more than 21 days after vaccination (vaccine failure) [moderate confidence]. However, while absolute counts are low and continue to fall as the risk of exposure continues to fall, this will lead to under-representation the signal of vaccine failure.”

“The risk of exposure has reduced since early January so the progressively lower number of PCR positive symptomatic cases admitted to hospital after vaccination is likely to under-represent a signal of vaccine failure,” they continued.

Speaking to the Guardian, Professor Calum Semple, one of the authors of the report, mentioned that the report was “a story about vaccine success.” Semple is the co-lead of the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium, which issued the report along with the COVID-19 Clinical Information Network.

He was supported by co-author Dr. Annemarie Docherty, who is an honorary consultant in critical care at the University of Edinburgh: “Our take home messages are that this is some real world data, which does show some vaccine failure, but this is not unexpected, and reflects what the (clinical) trials have shown.”

The phenomenon of catching the virus or being admitted to hospital following the injections is by no means limited to the U.K.

Christian Elliot recorded this fact last month when noting the presence of the virus in vaccinated individuals.

“Talk about a bummer. You get vaccinated and you still catch COVID. It’s happening in Washington State. It’s happening in New York. It’s happening in Michigan. It’s happening in Hawaii. It’s happening in several other states too. It happened to 80% of 35 nuns who got the vaccine in Kentucky. Two of them died by the way.”

The Epoch Times reports that by April 16 in the U.S., 9,245 people had tested positive for the virus at least 14 days after their final COVID-19 injection. Of these, 835 people were hospitalized, and 132 died, although 241 of those hospitalized were reported to be asymptomatic or having a condition unrelated to COVID-19. Of the reported deaths, 20 were people who were either asymptomatic or unrelated to COVID.