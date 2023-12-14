UK report warns about major cyberattack that could bring country to a halt ‘at any moment’

The chair of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS), Dame Margaret Beckett, said, ‘The UK has the dubious distinction of being one of the world's most cyber-attacked nations.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A new report from the UK warns that the country could be brought to a halt “at any moment” by a cyberattack.

Sky News reports that the Parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) issued a report about potential large-scale ransomware attacks and urged the government to give the issue the highest political priority.

According to the JCNSS report, the UK’s IT systems are vulnerable to cyberattacks “because they rely on legacy IT systems.” More investment is needed to prevent a major crisis caused by ransomware attacks, “particularly from groups linked to Moscow, Beijing, and Pyongyang.”

The report expressed concern about potential interference in the upcoming general election in the UK through such cyberattacks.

The chair of the JCNSS, Dame Margaret Beckett, said, “The UK has the dubious distinction of being one of the world’s most cyber-attacked nations.”

“It is clear to the committee that the government’s investment in and response to this threat are not equally world-beating, leaving us exposed to catastrophic costs and destabilizing political interference.”

“In the likely event of a massive, catastrophic ransomware attack, the failure to rise to meet this challenge will rightly be seen as an inexcusable strategic failure.”

“If the UK is to avoid being held hostage to fortune, it is vital that ransomware becomes a more pressing political priority, and that more resources are devoted to tackling this pernicious threat to the UK’s national security,” she concluded.

A government spokesperson said that they “welcome” the JCNSS’s report and defended the government’s work on cyber security, citing a £2.6 billion investment into its “Cyber Security Strategy.”

“We have also, this year, sanctioned 18 criminals responsible for spreading a prolific ransomware strain, taken down a piece of malware that infected 700,000 computers, and led on an unprecedented international statement denouncing ransom payments, signed by 46 nations,” the spokesperson added.

‘Predictive programming’ for the ‘cyber pandemic’?

The UK report is the latest in a series of warnings issued about a potential cyberattack or “cyber pandemic.” In June this year, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned about “aggressive cyber operations to go after our critical infrastructure to include pipelines and rail lines — to delay military deployment and to induce societal panic.” These attacks are expected to come from Russia and China, according to CISA.

Conservative Commentator Jack Posobiec recently suggested in an appearance on Alex Jones’ show that Western globalists may launch a false flag cyberattack in a NATO country and blame it on Russia to trigger a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.

BREAKING: NATO Officially Mobilizes for Direct War with Russia pic.twitter.com/URIlmlrExj — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 13, 2023

“We talked about the fact that Nord Stream 2 already was used as a false flag attack,” Posobiec said.

“They’ll use one of these cyberattacks and say Russia has attacked a NATO ally.”

While Posobiec granted that Russia is using cyber warfare in Ukraine, he believes that if a cyberattack were to occur in a NATO country, specifically the Baltic Nations or Poland, it would likely be a false flag attack by Western globalists.

The globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) and its partners have talked about a “cyber pandemic” for years.

During the WEF’s Cyber Polygon conference in 2020, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said:

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyberattack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.”

“The Covid-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.”

The recently released Netflix movie produced by former U.S. president Barack Obama and his wife tells the story of a dark future in the U.S. after a major cyberattack shuts down the country’s infrastructure. As LifeSiteNews journalist Doug Mainwaring observed, the movie seems to be meant “as a form of conditioning — grooming if you will — of the population of the United States to accept what the World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned is a virtually inevitable, paralyzing cyberattack that will bring the nation and every American family to its knees.”

READ: Obamas’ Netflix movie preps nation for massive, incapacitating cyberattack, societal breakdown

Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek said in a video on X, formerly Twitter, that elites may be using movies and media reports as a form of “predictive programming.” In the case of mentally preparing citizens for a cyberattack, this conditioning could be used to usher in a large-scale Digital Identity system that could be used to surveil the public, Vlaardingerbroek argued.

‘Predictive programming’ is a tactic used by our elites and governments to prepare the general public for a future catastrophe through fictional stories/movies, to condition the masses into complying and accepting their instruments of control as the “solution” once those crises -… pic.twitter.com/8GgfnibqZB — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) December 13, 2023

“Predictive Programming is the idea that our government or our elites, for example, use things like fictional stories, movies, the media, Hollywood, to condition the general public and prepare them for a certain type of future event. In this case, you could say the cyberattacks, right?”

“So the World Economic Forum has been ‘warning’ us about it. Now we see all sorts of apocalyptic movies coming out about the potential danger of cyberattacks, and what I’m afraid of is that this is just simply them telling us what they have in store for us next.”

She said that a cyberattack would be the perfect opportunity to implement a Digital Identity because government officials may argue that it is “unsafe” to use the internet without a Digital ID.

READ: EU officials agree to launch ‘Digital Identity Wallet,’ threatening the privacy of citizens

Share











