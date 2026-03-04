UK residents say laws should protect people with a heartbeat — unless it’s an abortion

62% of those surveyed in the UK agree that unborn babies with heartbeats should be protected, a significant number given that the UK is on brink of full decriminalization of abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — At least several British passersby said they agreed that laws should protect people from having their heartbeat intentionally stopped except in the case of abortion of preborn babies.

Asked by a representative of the Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform UK (CBR UK) what they would call an act “intentionally stopping the heart of another individual permanently without consent,” video footage shows that street respondents overwhelmingly agreed this would be “murder,” or “killing someone.”

The released footage also shows apparent consensus among the respondents that laws should be in place to “protect people” from such an act.

However, when the pro-life advocate asked the passersby whether such laws should protect preborn babies, many changed their tune.

“Do you agree that we need laws that protect babies in the womb once their heartbeat is detected?” CBR UK asked.

One young man replied “Yes,” but the rest of those featured did not agree.

Two girls first said “Yes,” but then when one of the girls realized the question concerned abortion, the other one said “No,” which they both then repeated.

“I don’t know,” a young man replied.

“Tough one, that, because I just said yes, stopping someone’s heart intentionally is murder,” a middle-aged man said. While he conceded that “every child’s got a right to be born,” he admitted, “I’m a bit torn on the termination act,” and concluded, “I’d say no.”

Two women, one on the older side and one young, both gave an unequivocal “no.”

CBR UK then asked the respondents why they didn’t believe the same legal life protections should be offered for unborn babies.

“There are always reasons why you would potentially not give birth to a child,” the middle-aged man responded. “That could be because you could be a victim of rape, the baby could have serious medical issues, and it’s not in the baby’s interest to let that baby live.”

The older woman replied, “For me, the woman has more right. Because she has to look for her and for the baby, and sometimes she has to say no. And I know from my own perspective it’s a very, very hard thing to do it.”

“And we are murdering every day animals, other people in the world, with a click,” she added, as if other murders minimized the evil of abortion or made it inconsequential.

The idea of heartbeat bill with exceptions for “extreme cases” such as conception through rape and incest was sufficient to convince the two teen girls to support it, and others agreed to support such a bill with those exceptions, including the young man who initially said he didn’t know whether the UK should legally protect unborn babies with heartbeats.

CBR UK shared that 62% of 1,546 people around the UK ended up agreeing that unborn babies with heartbeats should have their lives protected.

Genetically distinct human beings exist from the moment of conception, before heartbeats emerge about 22-23 days after fertilization. An individual’s unique, complete genetic blueprint is present in the chromosomes of the zygote — the new human being — formed as soon as the mother and father’s genetic material combine. The child’s sex, eye shape and color, hair color, and even their physical mannerisms are already “in writing” in their DNA’s “master plan.”

UK law currently allows abortions before 24 weeks for a wide variety of reasons and is currently considering a bill that would decriminalize abortion up until birth, a move that some are predicting will lead to widespread sex-selective abortion practices among certain ethnic groups that prize male children over females.

