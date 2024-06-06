UK study of children shows heart inflammation develops after COVID vaccination, not infection

Researchers at Oxford University found that 'all myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals' and no deaths resulted from myocarditis or pericarditis.

OXFORD, England (LifeSiteNews) – A new medical study conducted by researchers at Oxford University shows that the heart diseases myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after COVID-19 vaccination, not after infection, in children and adolescents.

The study, which has been published in its preprint version (before peer review), compared medical data from more than one million vaccinated and unvaccinated children ages 5 to 11 and adolescents ages 12 to 15 in England. The health of the unvaccinated children and adolescents were compared with that of those who received one and two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the study, “Whilst rare, all myocarditis and pericarditis events during the study period occurred in vaccinated individuals,” while no deaths resulted in children or adolescents from myocarditis or pericarditis.

The study also stated that “COVID-19-related hospitalisation, and critical care attendance were rare in both adolescents and children and there were no COVID-19 related deaths.”

Analyzing data provided by the National Health Service (NHS), England’s OpenSAFELY-TPP database, which includes 40 percent of English primary care providers, researchers matched vaccinated and unvaccinated adolescents and children of similar relevant backgrounds — age, sex, location — charting 20 weeks for comparison of such things as positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations, critical care, adverse events, and non-COVID hospitalizations.

The analysis showed that myocarditis and pericarditis occurred only in vaccinated children and adolescents, with a higher incidence of both in adolescents rather than children.

Out of the more than 839,000 vaccinated children and adolescents examined in the study, 15 cases of pericarditis and three cases of myocarditis were found. All cases of myocarditis and 12 of the 15 cases of pericarditis occurred among adolescents.

Among the cases of pericarditis, all but three occurred after the first COVID vaccine dose, with more than half of the adolescents with either pericarditis and myocarditis hospitalized or taken to the ER.

The study also indicated that there was no significant difference in the severity of COVID-19 infection between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

In comments on the new study, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough is reported to have stated that it is “one of many demonstrating that COVID-19 vaccination is not medically necessary for children, given the less than 1 percent rate of infection, and that excessive testing for COVID-19 is a waste of resources.”

McCullough also said, “The fact that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to side effects like myocarditis and pericarditis means it can potentially result in fatal cardiac arrest in a fraction of victims, which cannot be predicted ahead of time.”

A significant body of evidence links significant risks to the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Among these risks, the U.S. federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,382 deaths, 215,734 hospitalizations, 21,616 heart attacks, and 28,299 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of March 29, among other ailments.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting).

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in February in the journal Vaccine – the largest analysis to date – “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.”

In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions.

