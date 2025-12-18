UK Supreme Court rules against Christian religious education in Northern Ireland schools

The high court likened the teaching of Christianity in public schools to 'indoctrination.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Christian education in Northern Ireland is unlawful, citing its “proselytizing” nature and its lack of a “pluralistic” approach.

The case, brought before the court by an unnamed father and daughter, challenged a public school’s religious education and prayer practices, arguing that they amounted to “indoctrination” and could stigmatize students who chose not to participate.

“The word ‘indoctrination’ ordinarily has negative connotations but in the context of the Christian faith it is a synonym for evangelism or proselytising,” stated the Court.

“It means winning others over so that they believe in and practice the Christian faith…To teach pupils to accept a set of beliefs without critical analysis amounts to evangelism, proselytising, and indoctrination.”

The court ruled in favor of the father and daughter, who, according to court documents, do not oppose the teaching of religion in schools so long as it “does not amount to indoctrination.”

“The State is forbidden to pursue an aim of indoctrination that might be considered as not respecting parents’ religious and philosophical convictions.”

READ: Pro-abortion judge recuses himself from ‘buffer zone’ case after Catholic mother’s challenge

In a response, Bishop Alan McGuckian, SJ, of the Down and Connor Diocese, questioned if Catholic schools could be next in the suppression of “indoctrination.”

“Many people have asked me; while it is explicitly noted in the judgement that this ruling applies to a controlled grant-aided primary school and does not apply to Catholic schools, what difference is this Supreme Court ruling going to make to the provision of Religious Education across [Northern Ireland] schools more widely?” asked McGuckian.

“Is religion being driven out of schools? More specifically, some are asking ‘Is Christianity being driven out of schools?’”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller recently addressed the jaded priorities of Europe, specifically England, accusing them of prioritizing the welcoming of Muslim migrants over their Christian heritage for the sake of “wokeism.”

“In England, for example, wokeism in its initial phase uses Islamism as a tool to weaken Christian culture and tradition,” warned Müller.

“There are also growing challenges in schools, where Muslim children often outnumber Christian children, but few are willing to confront this reality.”

Despite the suppression of Christian education and mass migration crisis, Northern Ireland has seen a resurgence of religious interest, with the younger generations leading the way. What has been coined the “Quiet Revival” has manifested among Generation Z, as this group is the most likely to hold a “very favorable” view of religion, according to an Iona Institute poll.

“It is not an outlier finding because polls elsewhere have seen the same thing,” stated the survey conclusions.

“Maybe a growing subset of young people are concluding that secularism isn’t really giving satisfactory answers to life’s big questions.”

Share











