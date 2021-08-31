UK University rejects Catholic Chaplain for expressing pro-life views online

(SPUC) – A University in the U.K. has refused to officially recognise a Catholic priest as its campus Chaplain because of his pro-life views. Michael Robinson, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children’s (SPUC) Director of Communications stated: “The rejection of this priest from his role as University Chaplain, is indicative of a broader free speech crisis and growing hostility towards the pro-life community.”
Father David Palmer, who is serving in the Diocese of Nottingham, was named as chaplain to the Catholic community at the University of Nottingham by local Bishop Patrick McKinney.
However, the University of Nottingham is now refusing to recognise Father Palmer as its Chaplain after he refused to amend his social media posts where he spoke out against abortion and assisted suicide.
On Twitter, Father Palmer referred to a recent assisted suicide bill as an attempt to “kill the vulnerable.” He also referred to abortion as “the slaughter of babies.”
The University of Nottingham demanded that he amend the wording of his pro-life views on social media. Father Palmer refused to amend his pro-life statements and asserted that his tweets reflected Catholic belief.
Father Palmer said: “I was told it was fine for me to have this opinion, but they were concerned with how I expressed it. When I asked how they would suggest I express it, quite remarkably, they suggested I should call it ‘end of life care,’ which is a completely unacceptable policing of religious belief.”
Bishop McKinney has not nominated another Priest to take Father Palmers place as Chaplain. The University of Nottingham is permitting Father Palmer to celebrate Mass on campus on Sundays as a “guest Priest.”
The parents of Alta Fixsler are pleading with the British courts not to remove life support from their brain-damaged daughter, so that they can transport her to a hospital in Israel or the U.S.
Could you do your part and SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks the British courts and hospital system to allow the Fixslers to remove their daughter from the UK so that she can live, and not be killed by so-called "passive euthanasia" where her life support is taken away?
Late last month, High Court Justice Mr. Alistair McDonald insanely ruled that it is in Alta's "best interests" to have her life support stopped, and that Manchester University NHS could begin the process of removing her life support.
But, Mr. and Mrs. Fixsler, who are are Orthodox Jews living according to Hebrew law, strenuously objected to the hospital depriving Alta of life support and she was given a reprieve, but we don't know how long that will last.
In fact, just yesterday, a British Court of Appeal declined to render judgement in this case, giving more hope that little Alta might be able to leave the UK and be treated in another country.
And, both American and Israeli lawmakers have spoken up against the planned passive euthanasia death of Alta, with a host of U.S. Senators, as well as the Israeli Health Minister and President, petitioning different British officials to stop the process of causing Alta's death.
We concur with what the Senators wrote: "It is unacceptable that people in government think they, not parents, should decide what is in the best interest of a child, even in a matter of life and death."
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition now.
The story of a brain-damaged child in England in danger of a passive euthanasia opposed by both his or her parents and officials overseas is now a distressingly familiar one.
In the 2017 case of Charlie Gard, Pope Francis, President Donald Trump, and 37 European MPs sided with the infant’s parents against the British courts that agreed to allow the NHS to withdraw his life support. Almost one-year-old Charlie died 12 minutes after he was removed from a ventilator.
In 2018, Tom Evans, the Catholic father of Alfie Evans, appealed to Pope Francis on behalf of his almost two-year-old son, and the pontiff did indeed ask for prayers for the youngster. Both Polish and Italian hospitals were willing to treat the brain-injured boy, but the British courts refused to release him. Alfie died four days after he was removed from a ventilator.
In 2019, Tafida Raqeeb, then five years old, made headlines when her Muslim parents fought the Barts Health NHS Trust’s request to stop treating the brain-damaged girl. Once again, an Italian hospital offered to treat the sick child, and in this case the judge – Mr Justice Alistair MacDonald – ruled that the child could be allowed to live and taken to Italy for treatment.
And, in 2021, six-year-old Pippa Knight was not permitted to live despite the wishes of her widowed mother Paula. Pippa died in May after doctors removed her life support.
RIGHT NOW, please help little Alta and her parents fight for her right to live, and not be killed by having her life support removed.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'No judgment yet: Panel to ‘think carefully’ about taking 2-year-old Alta Fixsler off life support' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/no-judgment-yet-panel-to-think-carefully-about-taking-2-year-old-alta-fixsler-off-life-support
'US senators, Israeli officials appeal against UK High Court decision to deny Jewish toddler food, water, oxygen' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-senators-israeli-officials-appeal-against-uk-high-court-decision-to-deny-jewish-toddler-food-water-oxygen
'Judge rules Jewish girl's life support can be withdrawn' - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-57276221
Photo Credit: screenshot / 'PA'
Social media users have since taken to Twitter to defend Father Palmer and express their dismay at the University’s actions.
One user wrote: “Sounds like University of Nottingham are attempting to censor Fr Palmer. Are traditional Catholic ideas not to be voiced in a secular university? Questions need to be asked.”
SPUC’s Michael Robinson said: “The University of Nottingham’s decision to cancel Father Palmer appears to be steeped in prejudice towards the Catholic community and pro-lifers.
“To silence any person particularly on the basis of a deeply held philosophical belief, is to act against the Equalities Act..”
Hostility towards pro-lifers at Nottingham University
Medial student, Julia Rynkiewicz received a formal apology and financial compensation after the University of Nottingham suspended her because she expressed pro-life views.
The student was subject to a four-month fitness to practice investigation by the University in 2019 and was blocked from entering hospital placements.
A survey conducted earlier this year found that one in four students are “threatened, abused, alarmed or distressed” for being pro-life at university in the U.K.
SPUC’s Michael Robinson added: “Universities should be bastions of free speech, where differing opinions are explored and challenged.
“Unfortunately, at U.K. universities, those who identify as pro-life are being subject to censorship and discrimination. Universities must work harder to protect freedom of speech.”
Reprinted with permission from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children