UK volunteer policewoman ‘under investigation’ for ordering Christian to stop singing Amazing Grace

London’s Metropolitan Police apologized for 'causing offense' after a volunteer officer told Christian singer Harmonie London to stop performing ‘church songs outside of church grounds.'

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — A video of a volunteer U.K. policewoman went viral this week after the unpaid officer, Maya Hadzhipetkova, told a Christian she was “not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds.”

The incident took place on Sunday, January 4, on London’s busy Oxford Street, following a recital of “Amazing Grace” by Christian singer Harmonie London.

The incident was uploaded to the singer’s Instagram account.

Now, according to a Daily Mail report, London’s Metropolitan Police have apologized.

The force said the officer should not have told Harmonie London, 20, that she was not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds – and she says she felt ‘humiliated’, ‘sad’ and ‘bullied’ following the confrontation.

In addition to the feelings of the volunteer officer responsible, the police clarified the law – adding,

The officer was mistaken in saying church songs cannot be sung outside of church grounds. We’re sorry for the offense caused and will take the learning forward.

The police also noted the incident took place during a “43-minute conversation between the pair.”

British policing – a questionable ideology

Former British Member of Parliament and cabinet minister Ann Widdecombe spoke out against the incident in remarks related by the Daily Mail: “Some people have got a problem in this country with Christianity which they don’t appear to have with other faiths.”

She went on to demand the volunteer officer be expelled from the force.

In an exchange published on January 29, GB News’ Mark Dolan asked Widdecombe, “Does this raise questions about the culture and ideology of modern British policing?” Widdecombe replied:

Well it certainly will if she is not struck off from the voluntary force tomorrow morning… She has got the law completely wrong. And she was obviously enjoying herself rather too much.

While the Met Police claim to be “reviewing” the footage, Hadzhipetkova has not been dismissed. Later in the Mail’s report, a different version of events appeared to be emerging:

We’re reviewing body worn video of this interaction – it’s more than 40 minutes long. At the heart of this is a specific by-law related to busking. The officer knows she could have handled this differently and is speaking to her manager.

According to the Mail, the Met Police “[a]lso condemned some of the ‘unacceptable’ posts on social media about Ms. Hadzhipetkova which it described as ‘personal and hurtful.’”

The volunteer officer has deleted her social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

Laughing at the law

Hadzhipetkova was filmed laughing and sticking out her tongue when asked to justify her actions in light of the Human Rights Act, Article 9 of which protects the freedom of religious expression.

The officer claims in the video that the musician is “not allowed… to sing outside of church grounds unless you have been authorized by the Church to do these kinds of songs.”

Hadzhipetkova was then accused on film of breaking the musician’s human rights – a violation of the law – after she threatened to take away Harmonie London’s instruments following a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

The Daily Mail’s report on the incident outlined wider reactions, including a suggestion to police “actual crime” from the U.K. government’s Home Office:

Anti-crime campaigner Norman Brennan condemned the video as ‘not a good look’; Christian Concern’s Andrea Williams said it was ‘shocking’; and former Home Office special adviser Claire Pearsall urged the police to ‘go and deal with actual crime.’

The incident is one of many involving police action over public professions of Christianity in Britain – a trend which saw the first prosecution for public prayer in 2019.

Since then, Christians have been arrested for preaching the gospel, with one local U.K. politician arrested in September for the “hate crime” of defending Christianity.

The next month, pro-life volunteer and co-director of March for Life UK Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was investigated for her “thoughts” while silently praying within an abortion “buffer zone” in Birmingham on October 18.

On January 31 new footage of the incident in Oxford Street surfaced, leading to news that five police officers had arrived to shut down Harmonie London’s Christian songs.

In a Wednesday report, the Daily Mail noted it shows members of the public criticizing the “wasting of taxpayers money,” with one woman saying the actions of the officers would not be supported by many serving police.

I would prefer you use our taxpayers money to catch murderers, rapists, pedophiles, but you’re here after a busker which is really a council problem not yours… All these officers are here wasting taxpayers’ money. This is an embarrassment for you and a waste of police time. And I don’t think all police officers here are happy with this.

Commenting on the new footage, Harmonie told the Mail how she challenged a male police officer for being “really condescending,” adding,

She went on to claim that the five police present did not attend the scene of a nearby robbery, or an incident involving a mentally ill man. The whole thing was handled badly, and it was just a waste of police resources. They say they are underfunded and that crime is very high in London and so I think the resources could be used in a better way.

According to the Mail, the singer added that members of the public told her a woman had been robbed nearby on Oxford Street – but the police had done nothing. Passers-by also claimed another man was having a mental breakdown at the same time but officers “did not even see him.”

The incident has left the singer intimidated.

It’s never happened before but you feel threatened, it was threatening. I do not see myself as a lawbreaker or a rebel. I am a law-abiding citizen. I hope they leave me alone in the future.

The Met Police review of the footage is ongoing.

