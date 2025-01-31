UK woman suffering from ‘aggressive’ blood cancer after she received COVID shots

Patients in Great Britain are speaking out about the injuries they experienced after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, with some alleging a link between the shots and cancer diagnoses. Yet only 188 of almost 17,000 have received payment for damages so far.

The Daily Mail reported that 16,824 claims have been submitted to the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), and 188 Brits so far have received compensation for vaccine-related ailments as of the end of November 2024 at a maximum of £120,000 apiece (potentially reaching a total of more than £22 million). Most claims have been denied, but 8,018 are still pending.

The vast majority of the claims were linked to the AstraZeneca COVID shot, which was widely used in Europe but not in the United States. Last year, the company withdrew its vaccine worldwide; AstraZeneca insisted the move was for business reasons, but it shortly followed a wave of lawsuits from families over reported injuries due to the shot as well as a court ruling linking it to serious blood clotting.

In its latest report, the Mail tells the stories of several applicants, arguably the most concerning of which is 38-year-old bank fraud investigator Jennifer Furno’s. She received her first AstraZeneca shot in March 2021 and a second four months later. Shortly after the follow-up, she began suffering from leg tingling and numbness, gastric distress, and mild rashes, and was later found to have a blood clot on her lung.

Not yet considering a connection, Furno took a Moderna COVID booter in November 2021, and later the same month experienced worsening rashes, limb and joint swelling, and a pulmonary embolism on her lung.

A doctor initially diagnosed her with “an over-active immune response,” but despite taking immune suppressing medications her symptom continued to worsen. “’I was convinced it was some sort of cancer. I felt so unwell,” she recalled.

In December 2022, one rheumatologist finally told her that there did “appear to be a temporal link between the onset of her symptoms and her first COVID-19 vaccine dose,” and the following July the London Clinic performed a skin biopsy that found “aggressive” blood cancer, specifically cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. “The vaccine is likely the causative thing, something like this it can trigger,” she says she was told.

Thankfully, she was eventually able to secure a bone marrow transplant and reported, “I’m now cancer-free, vaccine-free.” Her injury claim has not yet received a verdict.

“Certainly, hospitals and doctors are not believing young people who were fit and healthy before,” Furno says. “Young people need to be listened to and not judged as being health anxious. There needs to be less of a stigma about vaccine injuries and that it is recognised condition that needs treatment.”

A large body of evidence has indicated serious problems with both the safety and effectiveness of the COVID shots, about which the federal government and medical establishment have been evasive and dismissive.

In America, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,264 deaths, 219,594 hospitalizations, 22,134 heart attacks, and 28,814 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of December 27, among other ailments. CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

In January, a long-awaited Florida grand jury report on the COVID vaccine manufacturers found that while a low percentage of the millions of vaccinations resulted in serious harm based on the data it had access to, such events do occur, and there are “profound and serious issues” in pharmaceutical companies’ review process, including reluctance to share what evidence of adverse events they did find.

