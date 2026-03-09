Ukraine’s Supreme Court recognizes homosexual ‘marriage’ of diplomat despite pro-family laws

The Ukrainian high court cited the European Court of Human Rights in its pro-LGBT ruling, though the country’s laws do not allow homosexual ‘marriage.’

KIEV (LifeSiteNews) — Ukraine’s Supreme Court has legally recognized a homosexual “marriage” between a Ukrainian diplomat to Israel and his “partner” as a family.

The Ukrainian Supreme Court rejected the appeal made by the organization Vsi Razom, which opposes homosexual “marriage.” The court ruled that a party whose obligations or rights are not directly affected by the verdict cannot challenge the decision and therefore upheld the lower court’s ruling.

However, Kyiv’s Desniansky District Court had ruled in July last year that the relationship between Zoryan Kis, first secretary of Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel, and his male “partner,” Tymur Levchuck, constitutes a de facto “marriage,” despite Ukraine not recognizing homosexual unions by legislation. The ruling established that they are legally a “family” under Ukrainian law.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the men have lived together since 2013 and got civilly “married” in the U.S. in 2021.

Kis filed a complaint in September 2024 because Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry did not acknowledge Levchuck as his family member, denying him the spousal right to go with Kis on his professional travels to Israel.

The district court cited the Ukrainian Constitution and precedent from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that demands countries to legally recognize and protect so-called “same-sex families.”

Attempts to legalize homosexual unions have already been made in recent years in the war-torn country. In 2023, lawmaker Inna Sovsun from the liberal Holos Party submitted a draft law recognizing same-sex civil unions as legal to parliament. According to the Kyiv Independent, the bill did not advance “due to a lack of approval from the Legal Policy Committee.”

“A very big and important step toward [so-called] marriage equality in Ukraine,” Kis said in response to the court’s decision. “Now we have a court ruling that confirms the feelings Tymur Levchuk and I have for each other.”

The ruling is seen as a critical victory toward the legalization of same-sex civil unions and “marriage” by the pro-LGBT lobby.

