Ukrainian patriarch says Pope Francis’ Fiducia Supplicans has ‘no legal status’ in eastern church

(LifeSiteNews) — His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the Patriarch of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), issued a strong statement in response to Pope Francis’ document Fiducia Supplicans that gave approval to priests to “bless” homosexual so-called couples, saying it has “no legal status” in the UGCC and thus will not be implemented.

Fiducia Supplicans, signed by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and approved by Pope Francis, was released December 18. It immediately caused a firestorm dividing — if not atomizing — the Catholic Church, as LGBT advocates celebrated it as a recognition of homosexual relationships, orthodox Catholics decried it as a betrayal of the Catholic faith, and papal apologists sought to prove that it was neither.

While it is impossible for the Church to change her teaching on doctrines related to sexuality and marriage, a number of prelates have come out to warn that the document seems to be attempting to do just that, either by legitimizing the idea that two homosexuals constitute a “couple” or that sexual acts outside of marriage are anything less than intrinsically disordered and gravely sinful.

Below is the unofficial English translation of Sviatoslav’s statement as published by OnePeterFive:

22 December 2023 of the year of our Lord

Communiqué regarding the reception in the UGCC of the Declaration of the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith ‘Fiducia supplicans’ on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

In response to numerous appeals from bishops, clergy, monastics, church movements and individual laity of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church regarding the Declaration of the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith “Fiducia Supplicans” (18 December 2023) on the pastoral meaning of blessings, after consulting with relevant experts and competent institutions, I wish to inform you of the following:

1. The above-mentioned Declaration interprets the pastoral meaning of blessings in the Latin Church, not in the Eastern Catholic Churches. It does not address questions of Catholic faith or morals, nor does it refer to any prescriptions of the Code of Canons for the Eastern Churches, nor does it mention Eastern Christians. Thus, on the basis of Canon 1492 of the CCEO, this Declaration applies exclusively to the Latin Church and has no legal force for the faithful of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

2. The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is one of the Eastern Catholic Churches, therefore it has its own liturgical, theological, canonical, and spiritual heritage, which all the faithful are obliged to observe and cherish (CCEO, canons 39-41). The meaning of “blessing” in the UGCC and the Latin Church is different.

3. According to the liturgical practice of our Church, the blessing of a priest or bishop is a liturgical gesture that cannot be separated from the rest of the content of the liturgical rites and reduced to the circumstances and needs of private piety (Catechism of the UGCC “Christ – our Pascha”, paras. 505-509).

4. According to the traditions of the Byzantine rite, the concept of “blessing” means approval, permission, or even a spiritual directive for a certain type of action, prayer or ascetic practice, including certain types of fasting and prayer. Obviously, the blessing of a priest always has an Evangelical and Catechetical dimension, and therefore can in no way contradict the teaching of the Catholic Church about the family as a faithful, indissoluble, and fruitful union of love between a man and a woman, which Our Lord Jesus Christ raised to the dignity of the Holy Sacrament of Matrimony. Pastoral prudence urges us to avoid ambiguous gestures, expressions and concepts that would distort or misrepresent God’s word and the teaching of the Church.

The blessing of the Lord be upon you!

† SVIATOSLAV

