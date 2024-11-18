UK’s left-wing Guardian offers emotional support services to staff coping with Trump victory

The Guardian is a UK newspaper but still feared its staff might be in emotional turmoil over the results of an American presidential election.

(LifeSiteNews) – The left-leaning Guardian may be a British newspaper rather than American, but that hasn’t stopped editor-in-chief Katherine Viner from offering emotional support counseling to staffers struggling to cope with former President Donald Trump’s reelection in the United States.

The New York Post obtained a copy of Viner’s letter to Guardian employees after Trump’s defeat of Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, which she said “exposed alarming fault lines on many fronts, which we will be examining in the weeks and months ahead,” and that will drive readers to look to the paper for “hope,” among other things.

“I know the result has been very upsetting for many colleagues,” Viner wrote. “Our U.S. teams in particular have covered the election with brilliant reporting; they have done it with great commitment and focus, serving readers in America and across the world. They will be most directly affected by the result. If you’re not in the U.S., do contact your American colleagues to offer your support.

“It’s upsetting for many others, too,” she added. “If you want to talk about it, your manager and members of the leadership team are all available, as the People team. There is also free access to free support services, which I’ve outlined at the end of this email.”

In response to a request for comment, a Guardian spokesperson told the Post simply that it “regularly remind(s) colleagues about our employee assistance program — a function that any responsible international media organization has available for staff at all times.”

The email echoes a trend of strident liberals taking political defeats and the advancement of opposing political figures and ideas as “triggering” to their personal sensibilities and potentially even making them feel “unsafe,” prompting liberal-dominated institutions such as academia and mainstream media to solidify as ideological echo chambers in which people conservatives derisively call “snowflakes” can feel comfortably sheltered.

The presumption that most Guardian staffers would see Trump’s victory across the pond as a trying ordeal rather than an object of indifference or celebration also speaks to the dominant left-wing bias of the press. In the U.S., that bias was most recently illustrated by a staff revolt at The Washington Post over owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to prevent the paper from endorsing Harris (or any other candidate).

Left-wing reactions to Trump have been particularly visceral, despite the common ground he shares with them particularly on social issues, due to a combination of factors, including their pre-election certainty that the once-and-future president’s personal legal issues would render him unelectable, and the fact that his victory also marked a repudiation of a Democrat campaign heavily focused on left-wing ideological priorities such as abortion and transgenderism in favor of economic recovery and border security.

