UN agencies and western donors reveal sexual agenda ahead of HIV/AIDS summit

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 (C-Fam) – Under the guise of addressing HIV/AIDS, UN agencies and Western-backed non-government groups called on governments to legalize drug use, and prostitution. This occurred during a General Assembly consultation last week where they also called for sexual autonomy for children.

Even though HIV/AIDS infections have gone down globally since 2005, the HIV/AIDS pandemic is still ravaging “key populations,” which include men who have sex with men, persons who identify as transgender, and drug users. According to UN estimates, 54% of 1.7 million new infections in the world each year take place among key populations.

“The struggle to end AIDS is linked with the struggle to end human rights violations, including discrimination and violence against women and girls, as well as the marginalization and criminalization of people living with HIV and of key populations,” said Winifred Karagwa Byanyim, Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

“It’s sex workers, it’s people who use drugs, it’s gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, and it’s transgender people and other groups like prisoners,” she emphasized.

The UNAIDS program has a large influence on how international aid to address HIV/AIDS is spent, including the nearly $7 billion dollars U.S. taxpayers give each year through their taxes.

Speakers at the General Assembly event included carefully selected leaders of Western-backed non-governmental organizations like International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

“I feel part of a collective failure, a collective failure to ensure adolescent girls and young women in all of their diversity, the LGBTQI, and other key populations can access quality, integrated services, that respond to their rights and health needs,” said Alvaro Bermejo, Director General of International Planned Parenthood Federation.

Bermejo was transparent about the challenges to his own organization, which claims to deliver over 40 million HIV/AIDS services annually in developing countries.

“So we see that in many countries, adolescent girls and young women are coming to get their contraception and a year later are returning with an HIV infection,” he said. Bermejo laid the blame for this failure on opposition to comprehensive sexuality education, of which IPPF is the largest international provider.

“We need to be aware that we are facing an opposition, a conservative opposition, a populist opposition, that is opposing comprehensive sexuality education, and that is better organized, better financed, and more aggressive than it has ever been.”

Other speakers also broadened the focus of HIV/AIDS treatment to other social policies.

Julian Boghos Kerboghossian of the LGBT organization MPact Global called on countries to “Repeal laws that criminalize HIV non-disclosure, exposure, transmission, consensual same-sex behavior, expression, drug use, sex work.”

Ms. Faith Ebere Onu of the Association of Persons Living with HIV and Aids in Nigeria called for the provision of “safe abortion” and the repeal of “restrictive age of consent laws.”

The consultation was held ahead of the High-Level Meeting of the General Assembly on HIV/AIDS to take place June 8 to 10. The summit takes place every five years to adopt an agreement to guide the UN system-wide HIV/AIDS response.

Reprinted with permission from C-Fam.