UN chief compares humans who contribute to ‘climate change’ to meteor that allegedly wiped out dinosaurs

In a June 5 speech for ‘World Environment Day,’ U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres argued that humans are not merely in danger from supposedly catastrophic climate change, but ‘we are the danger.’

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has compared humans who supposedly contribute to “climate change” to the meteor that allegedly wiped out the dinosaur population on Earth.

Guterres delivered a keynote speech on the state of the climate in New York on June 5, on the occasion of “World Environment Day.” The U.N. chief discussed the alleged existential threat of “climate change” caused by human activity.

“Like the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs, we [humans] are having an outsized impact. In the case of climate, we are not the dinosaurs; we are the meteor. We are not only in danger; we are the danger.”

“But we are also the solution,” he added.

NEW – UN chief: “In the case of climate, we are not the dinosaurs. We are the meteor. We are not only in danger. We are the danger.” pic.twitter.com/WCoxh6zHRP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 5, 2024

“So, dear friends, we are at the moment of truth, the truth is, almost ten years since the Paris Agreement was adopted, the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is hanging by a thread. The truth is, the world is spewing emissions so fast that by 2030, a far higher temperature rise will be all but guaranteed,” the U.N. chief stated.

Guterres is known for his hyperbolic climate alarmism. Last year, during a speech at the U.N. headquarters in New York, he said, “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

READ: UN chief feeds climate panic, announces ‘era of global boiling has arrived’

Scientists rebut UN climate alarmism

Contrary to the U.N.’s alarmism about “climate change,” many scientists have pointed out that record highs in temperature are not surprising or concerning. This is because precise temperature measurements, which have inaccuracies, started only around 150 years ago, at the end of what is often referred to as the “Little Ice Age.”

Ice core researcher Jorgen Peder Steffensen, from the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, said that his research has shown that temperatures in Greenland 6,000 years ago “were 2.5 degrees warmer on average than today.”

Since temperature recording started at one of the coldest periods of the past 6,000 to 8,000 years, rising global temperatures are to be expected as part of a natural pattern.

“I agree completely that we have had a global temperature increase in the 20th century,” Steffensen said. “But an increase from what? Probably an increase from the lowest point we’ve had from the last 10,000 years.”

“And this means, that it will be very hard indeed to prove whether the increase of temperature in the 20th century was man-made or it’s a natural variation.”

Additionally, many scientists, e.g., members of the CO2 Coalition, have called into question whether CO2 emissions produced by burning fossil fuels are to blame for global temperature increases. One of these scientists is Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. John Clauser, who has argued that most climate models are wrong because the impact of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is overrated by “nearly two orders of magnitude” compared to the effects of cumulus clouds.

READ: Climate scientists baffled as to why Antarctica has not warmed in 70 years despite rising CO2 levels

Moreover, much of the alarmism around wildfires being caused by climate change has been shown to be unfounded propaganda since many of these fires were deliberately caused by arsonists rather than increased temperatures.

The push for radical climate action appears to be an instrument to push for more government control, higher taxes, and “global governance,” something Guterres has called for multiple times, by globalist organizations like the U.N. and the World Economic Forum.

RELATED

Media blames ‘climate change’ for Canadian wildfires despite arrest of multiple arsonists

UN secretary-general calls for ‘global governance’ in ‘new multipolar order’ at 2024 Davos summit

Share











