UN chief demands $100 billion, end of coal to fight ‘climate chaos’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also attacked the ‘patriarchy’ and called for a ‘Global Digital Compact’ in a woke speech on Tuesday.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Developed countries should fork over $100 billion to fight “climate chaos,” according to the secretary general of the United Nations.

Secretary-General António Guterres made the comments on Tuesday and said the money would be used for “developing country climate action.”

The fund is part of his “Acceleration Agenda” to end the use of oil, gas, and coal, despite the higher cost and problems with so-called “renewable energy” sources.

He called for “an end to coal – by 2030 for OECD countries and 2040 for the rest of the world” and “an end to fossil fuel subsidies. And a price on carbon.”

“Developed countries must finally deliver the $100 billion for developing country climate action, as promised,” Guterres said.

He then praised himself and others for their support for taking money from other people to spread around on “climate change” initiatives. “Climate chaos is breaking new records, but we cannot afford the same old broken record of scapegoating and waiting for others to move first,” Guterres said. “And to all those working, marching and championing real climate action, I want you to know: You are on the right side of history. I’m with you. I won’t give up this fight of our lives.”

The planet can be saved, according to Guterres, only if “drastic steps” are taken, including “cut[ting] greenhouse gas emissions.” This will help achieve “climate justice.”

He also took aim at the “patriarchy” during his speech and criticized “misinformation” spread on social media.

“From sports fields to schools and public squares, girls and women are challenging the patriarchy — and winning,” he said. “I stand with them.”

“Hate speech, disinformation and conspiracy theories on social media platforms are spread and amplified by AI, undermining democracy and fueling violence and conflict in real life,” he also said.

However, he also warned about mass surveillance and data harvesting as a threat to individual liberty. “Online surveillance and data harvesting are enabling human rights abuses on a mass scale,” he said.

But his solution is more government. “New technologies require new and innovative forms of governance – with input from experts building this technology and from those monitoring its abuses,” Guterres said. “And we urgently need a Global Digital Compact — between governments, regional organizations, the private sector and civil society — to mitigate the risks of digital technologies, and identify ways to harness their benefits for the good of humanity.”

This is not the only time Guterres has warned of dire consequences if massive government spending and restrictions are not placed on the free use of oil, gas, and coal.

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived,” he said in July at a U.N. meeting, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

