UN Population Fund defends ‘right’ to abort female half of population

July 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has released its annual State of World Population report, with 2020’s edition containing language that condemns using abortion specifically to exterminate girls while simultaneously rejecting laws to forbid the sexist practice.

“Decisions to carry to term male but not female fetuses is a reflection of gender-discriminatory views that women and girls are worth less than men and boys,” states the report, in a passage highlighted by Church Militant. At the same time, “bans on sex selection are often ineffective and also infringe reproductive rights, including access to safe abortion in countries where abortion is legal.”

The report seemingly tries to reconcile these two positions by blaming sex-selective abortions on the “persistence of deep-rooted stereotypes on the roles and responsibilities of women and violates the human right to be treated equally, without regard to gender.” Pro-abortion dogma casts legal abortion as a prerequisite for women’s equality, despite the number of women and women’s groups who emphatically oppose abortion.

The UNFPA goes on to declare that the solution to sex-selective abortions is not to protect female babies from intentional violence, but to “tackl[e] the preference for sons through changes in social norms.”

Sex-selective abortion is a persistent problem around the world, particularly in China, whose population-control policies have resulted in men outnumbering women by 33 million. Last year, a study published in the Proceedings of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences found that sex-selective abortion has eliminated more than 23 million girls worldwide.

“UNFPA has strained against the restriction from officially promoting abortion as a human right, which nations imposed on the agency in 1994 at the International Conference on Population and Development at Cairo,” Dr. Susan Yoshihara of the Center for Family & Human Rights wrote, noting that the report’s conclusion undermines its own warnings that “unfettered abortion leads to other harms to women.”

“UNFPA tries to have it both ways, condemning one reason for abortion as a human rights violation and every other reason as a human right,” Yoshihara said.

Last May, United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas excoriated the court for its refusal to uphold a portion of an Indiana law banning abortions specifically sought due to a child’s sex, race, or disability.

“Enshrining a constitutional right to an abortion based solely on the race, sex, or disability of an unborn child, as Planned Parenthood advocates, would constitutionalize the views of the 20th-century eugenics movement,” Thomas warned, a stark contrast to the Supreme Court’s “zealous” defense of the “rights of people even potentially subjected to race, sex, and disability discrimination” in cases unrelated to abortion.