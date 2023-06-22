UN proposes bank-linked digital IDs in ‘Global Digital Compact’ plan

The UN’s recommendation of bank-linked IDs is part of preparations for the 2024 Summit of the Future, which it framed as an opportunity to 'strengthe[n] global governance.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The United Nations has proposed the worldwide adoption of bank account-linked digital IDs as part of its “Global Digital Compact” policy recommendations, raising concerns that virtually all governments could use such IDs to oppress their critics.

A May 2023 policy brief explained that the UN aims to guide governments and private corporations across the world in working together to achieve the global body’s vision for the world’s “digital future,” which includes “digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts,” according to the document.

The digital ID proposal is ostensibly aimed at helping to fulfill the UN’s 2030 Agenda mandate to “reduce poverty,” by helping to minimize “leakage, errors and costs” in the “delivery of social protection coverage” — essentially government benefits — to beneficiaries.

The 2030 Agenda was adopted by the UN in 2015 and establishes a set of 17 goals that are rooted in Marxist theory. These goals, set to be achieved by 2030, aim to control the population through abortion and contraception, reduce fossil fuel consumption, and instigate a global ID system in which people’s every move will be tracked and monitored.

The Compact proposes 16 other digital tech uses designed to align with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, such as the use of “cloud-based data platforms” and “blockchain-enabled tracking systems” to measure and track “environmental and social impacts across value chains,” such as product purchases and energy use.

The document fails to note that just as bank-linked digital IDs could help ensure the proper deposit of welfare and other government funds to individuals, so could they block individuals from their own funds in a form of political persecution, as the World Economic Forum (WEF) has recently admitted.

This scenario has already taken place in Canada, where citizens linked to the 2022 Freedom Convoy had their bank accounts frozen to force them to withdraw their support for the convoy.

Such totalitarian restriction of human freedoms would be amplified through a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which would give governments access to individual bank accounts. CBDCs are increasingly materializing across the world as a majority of countries are either in the process of developing one, have already initiated a pilot test or fully launched a CBDC.

There is also an ongoing effort by global banks, including the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), to enforce a global CBDC. On Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s managing director announced that the organization is “working hard” on a “global CBDC platform,” which the BIS has been working on designing since 2020.

In recognition of such a danger presented by government-regulated digital currency or CBDC, Dutch MEP Marcel de Graaff argued during an April 19 debate in Brussels that introducing the digital euro must not infringe on citizens’ freedoms or lead to the freezing of bank accounts, as was done in Canada.

Even more concerning for human rights advocates is the UN policy brief’s admission that recommendations such as bank-linked IDs are part of preparations for the 2024 Summit of the Future, framed as an opportunity to “strengthe[n] global governance.” In other words, the UN appears to suggest that such proposals can or will be enforced as if by an international government, a threat to national sovereignty.

The document goes so far as to suggest that the Global Digital Compact, which identifies “shared principles and objectives” for UN member states as well as “concrete actions” to carry these out, will “facilitate new governance arrangements where needed” to achieve its goals.

In September 2022, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $1.27 billion toward the pro-abortion 2030 Agenda goals, with $200 million going directly to aid in the creation of an invasive global digital ID system.

Michael Rectenwald, author of “Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom,” told The Defender that “of all the other means of identifying and tracking subjects, digital identity poses perhaps the gravest technological threat to individual liberty yet conceived.”

Rectenwald went on to say that digital ID “has the potential to trace, track and surveil subjects and to compile a complete record of all activity, from cradle to grave.”

Corey Lynn, an investigative journalist who has continuously emphasized the need to oppose vaccine passports, has explained on her blog that COVID-19 played a key role in the establishment of a global digital identity system in line with the 2030 Agenda goals by normalizing the idea of an international ID system with the use of vaccine passports.

