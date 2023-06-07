UN recommendation calls restricted access to abortion a form of ‘racial discrimination’

The United Nations admitted that abortions disproportionally affect minority babies but attested that trying to save them is 'racial discrimination'.

(LifeSiteNews) — The United Nations has declared that saving minority babies from being aborted is a form of “racial discrimination.”

On May 5, the United Nations (UN) published a recommendation at its “International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination” attesting that it is “racial discrimination” to prevent abortions.

In the first draft of “General Recommendations on Racial Discrimination in the Enjoyment of the Right to Health,” the UN declared limiting access to “sexual and reproductive information, services, and medicine, including family planning, (…), especially abortions” as racial discrimination.

Under the “Racial Discrimination in the Right to Control One’s Health and Body” subsection, the UN admitted that restricting abortion would have a “disproportionate impact on the sexual and reproductive health and rights of groups and minorities.”

“Safe, legal and effective access to abortion is part of the right to control one’s health and body and the right to life of persons protected under the Convention,” the UN declared, while attesting that “Racial discrimination in the enjoyment of the right to health is prohibited.”

In essence, the UN has declared that to protect minority babies from abortion is a form of racial discrimination. However, protecting minorities is not the mission of the UN. Rather the reverse is true; abortion providers have historically made it a priority to abort minority babies.

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, who founded what is today the largest abortion provider in the United States, infamously said, “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.”

Sanger’s goal was that abortion and contraception would bring about the “elimination and eventual extinction of defective stock — those human weeds which threaten the blossoming of the finest flowers of American civilization.”

In the U.S., nearly 36% of all abortions are performed on African American babies, although African Americans make up only 12.8% of the population, with many abortion clinics built within walking distance of minority communities.

Many have pointed out that black Americans are disproportionately affected by abortion, including black U.S. Senate candidate Tahrohon Wayne Shannon.

In 2022, Shannon condemned the abortion industry for targeting black families, saying, “Every single year since 1973, over 400,000 black babies have been exterminated by the abortion industry.”

“That’s more than 19 million boys and girls. And Planned Parenthood has received billions in taxpayer dollars from Democrats who control Congress and the White House.”

